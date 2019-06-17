Miley Cyrus Honors Dad Billy Ray With Vintage Photos On Twitter

Miley Cyrus seems to have attracted a lot of attention for the two snaps she posted on Twitter to honor her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, on Father’s Day.

More than 82,000 followers on the social media platform liked her double dose of dad while some 4,000 of those followers retweeted Miley’s image-driven message. In addition, 243 well wishers remarked on the post, which was put up about four hours ago.

The first photo in the series showed a closely shorn Billy Ray relating to his little girl, Miley Ray, who looked to be about three or four at the time the picture was taken. In the snap, he had crouched down to his daughter’s level as the two seemed to be saying and waving hello or goodbye to someone.

Billy Ray Cyrus was rocking a little stubble in the shot in which he was dressed in a very casual way. He was wearing worn blue jeans and a tank top accessorized with a necklace peeking out over the white shirt’s neckline.

Miley was much cuter. She wore a sweet smile and an equally sweet little dress that featured a nifty embroidery pattern on the bottom half and short sleeves on the top which was sliding off her right shoulder. For some reason, this tiny member of the Cyrus clan was clutching a big flower in her left hand.

A pleasant Twitter fan said about the father and daughter shot,”Talent AND good looks run in the family I guess!”

Happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/IHjpYJAybY — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 16, 2019

The second photograph that Miley shared on June 16 was taken during the country artist’s high octane days as a singer of such iconic tunes as “Achy Breaky Heart” and “It’s All The Same To Me” — two of his top 10 hits, according to Billboard.

It was before the artist covered his arms with tattoos, offering a more clean-cut version of Billy Ray than the one who entertains today.

Of course, everyone who became a fan of Billy Ray’s during that time in his career will also remember his hairstyle, a long version of the inimitable mullet.

“If his music doesn’t etch his name into the annals of history, his mullet surely will,” wrote one Twitter follower who was one of the most popular commenters on today’s post for which 26-year-old Miley Cyrus — born Destiny Hope Cyrus — clearly meant to honor her 57-year-old pops this Father’s Day.

No doubt Billy Ray Cyrus really enjoyed the small glimpse into his past in a post that acted as a virtual greeting card from his famous daughter on this special day for dads.