‘Maxim’ Model Kindly Myers Shows Off Incredible Physique In A Tiny Yellow Bikini

Playboy model Kindly Myers knows the art of teasing her fans in the naughtiest fashion.

In order to keep her fans engaged and interested in her social media and modeling activities, the stunner makes sure to post several pictures a week so as to stay on people’s Instagram feed.

Her recent Instagram share didn’t disappoint her fans either, as the bodacious model could be seen donning a very skimpy yellow bikini that provided a generous view of her perky breasts, as well as her overall body.

The model posed while sitting on a beach to soak up the sun while she ran a hand through her hair and looked away from the camera to strike a pose. Despite being a beach photo shoot, Kindly opted for a full face of makeup, and per the geotag, the snap was captured in Miami, Florida.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 15,000 likes and over 300 comments, as fans drooled over her sexiness and showered her with various compliments.

“Totally outstanding, beautiful and gorgeous in every way possible. Lovely woman!!!” one person commented on the picture.

“You are everything a man could want,” one of her admirers said.

While a third opined that Kindly is the sexiest woman on Instagram, adding that he would like to see her pictures every day.

A few days ago, the stunning model shared yet another sultry photograph of herself where she was featured wearing a sexy cream-colored bikini while sitting on a sofa to pose for the picture. She shared another one wherein she posed while standing and striking a side pose.

To tease her fans, she pulled her bikini top down to provide a generous view of her perky breasts — a move that immediately sent a wave of excitement among her fans.

The snaps quickly amassed more than 26,000 likes and close to 700 comments, as fans and followers showered the model with countless compliments. Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Hollywood, while in the caption, she invited her fans to “waste their time” with her in California.

Loading...

According to an article by Height Line, the 33-year-old model was born in a small town in Kentucky. She lost her father at a young age and was raised along with her two siblings in her hometown of Bowling Green.

Per the piece, shortly after graduating from high school, Kindly joined the U.S. Army as an Automated Logistical Specialist. She served in the Army National Guard for four years, during which she developed herself physically and mentally.