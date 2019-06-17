Curvy Model Tara Lynn Flaunts Voluptuous Figure In Hot-Pink Bikini

Tara Lynn is turning heads on Instagram with her bikini shots.

On Sunday, the curvaceous model was featured in a sizzling snap shared by the prominent beachwear label, Swimsuits For All. In the photo in question, Tara is donning a head-turning bikini from the brand’s newest swimwear collection – a flattering two-piece in an eye-catching hot-pink color.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tara recently collaborated with Swimsuits For All on an exciting new campaign focused on body positivity. Put together in partnership with the reputed men’s fashion house KingSize, the campaign celebrated all body types and sizes, sending a powerful message of inclusion and self-love.

Tara has also appeared in a few other photo shoots meant to promote the latest Swimsuits For All collections. Interestingly enough, the line is designed by fellow plus-size model Ashley Graham and features a vast array of sexy and colorful swimsuits and bikinis, which Tara has modeled on several occasions in numerous Instagram posts.

The latest to join the collection of steamy shots, today’s photo share saw Tara showing off her modeling chops in a stunning beachside snap that captivated the eye both with its vivid colors and the dangerous curves put on display. Not one to play coy in front of the camera, the gorgeous model unabashedly flaunted her bountiful curves in the glorious shot. Posing against the backdrop of the crystal-clear, turquoise sea, with the serene blue sky stretching overhead, the 36-year-old stunner showcased her voluptuous figure in the bold fuchsia bikini with disarming charm and a heavy dose of allure.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition rookie slayed the beach-babe look in the sun-kissed snap. In a bid to showcase the cheeky two-piece in an enticing manner, she struck a sultry pose, tucking her hands behind her head and arching her back to push her busty assets into focus.

Tara sizzled in the brazen two-piece. The intense hot-pink color of her bikini beautifully complimented her tanned skin and sparkling blue eyes. Looking directly into the camera with a smoldering gaze, the pillowy-lipped model put her cleavage front and center as she basked in the sun with the sea at her back.

Boasting a plunging neckline and thin straps, the bikini top framed her generous décolletage area. A knotted detail in the front gave the garment a delicate, feminine touch, drawing further attention to her buxom curves. Meanwhile, the high-waisted bikini bottom accentuated Tara’s narrow midriff, while also highlighting her sinuous hips and strong thighs.

Loading...

For the sun-drenched bikini snap, Tara styled her caramel-colored tresses into a messy bun, which only enhanced her sex appeal. She accessorized with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a glittering bracelet, and a sexy choker, while also adorning her décolletage with a subtle pendant necklace.

Other photos shared to Instagram by Swimsuits For All in May, when the KingSize campaign came out, showed Tara rocking a baby-blue knotted bikini, as well as a torrid cheetah-print two-piece that put her deep cleavage on full display.