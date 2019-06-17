Drake Shares His Son Adonis’ Artwork In Honor Of Father’s Day: ‘Nothing Compares To These Things’

Drake is giving his fans a rare glimpse into his life as a father with a sweet painting from his son.

The “Hotline Bling” rapper posted a photo on Sunday of his son Adonis’ artwork. In the post, Adonis drew out the word “Papa” and added green, blue and pink paint onto brown cardboard. According to HotNewHipHop, the mother of the rapper’s child, Sophie Brussaux is an artist herself and their son is possibly following in her footsteps. Drake shared the image with 58.1 million followers and received more than 600,000 likes at the time of posting. The rapper also received many comments from followers who joined Drake in celebrating Father’s Day this year.

“Man nothing compares to these kind of things. Priceless,” one follower wrote.

“Happy Fathers Day! This Is My First One & It Feels Amazing,” another follower chimed in.

This isn’t the first time the father of one has shared his son’s artwork with the world. People reports that the “Take Care” rapper shared a photo back in December 2018 of his son’s painting. In this image, Adonis created a colorful rendering featured yellow, blue, red and green abstracts with unmistakable hand prints throughout. The proud father compared his son to famed artist Picasso and said that his son’s work is the best in his opinion.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me,” the rapper wrote under the photo.

Fans will recall that rumors began to swirl that Drake had secretly fathered a child in summer 2018. Rapper Pusha T further spared the rumors when he released “The Story Of Adidon” during his feud with Drake, per HNHH. Shortly after, Drake confirmed that the rumors of him being a father were true on his double album, Scorpion, which was released in June 2018.

The Toronto Raptors fan discussed him and Brussaux’s son even further in October 2018 when he appeared on LeBron James’ unscripted series, The Shop. During the interview, the “In My Feelings” rapper gushed about his son’s “crazy baby blue eyes.” The rapper also shared how important it is for him to have a good relationship with Brussaux, who he said he has had to work on communicating with.

“I don’t have any desire for him to not love his mother,” the single father revealed to James. “I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible. Now, I’m just really excited to be a great father,” he added.