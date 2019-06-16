‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In Skimpy White Bikini

Chilean model Daniella Chavez’s new snap has all the elements to drive her 11.5 million fans crazy as the pic leaves nothing to the imagination.

Posted on Sunday, June 16, the picture features the sexy model donning the skimpiest white bikini that exposed her perky breasts as well as her enviable legs and thighs to send temperatures soaring.

The stunner let her silver hair down while she opted for a full face of makeup comprised of pink shades to contrast with the white bikini.

The 33-year-old model struck a side pose to flaunt major sideboob and seductively stared at the camera to pull off a very sultry look. Within an hour of posting, the snap garnered more than 52,000 likes and close to 800 comments where fans and followers expressed their admiration for the hottie’s amazing body.

“Amazingly sexy! I am a loss of words,” one person commented on the picture. “You are hotter than the hottest,” another one wrote, “I can never get enough of you.”

A third fan said that even though he knows that Daniella’s assets are surgically enhanced, he is in love with her confidence and respects her choices because it’s her own body.

Not all, however, shared the sentiments as there are always some negative comments on the model’s pictures to call her out for her implanted breasts and enhanced booty.

Prior to sharing the snap, Daniella treated her legions of followers to a very racy picture wherein she could be seen donning a thong-style wetsuit.

The model deliberately turned her back towards the camera to put her pert derriere on full display — a move that did her nothing but favors as fans could be seen going wild with excitement in the comments section.

While some of the followers commented on the model’s beauty, others posted sexually-explicit comments to praise her.

The snap garnered more than 137,000 likes and close to 1,800 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, very popular on the photo-sharing website.

“I can’t blink my eyelids,” one fan wrote. “I can do anything to grab that booty,” expressed another fan.

Other fans complimented the hottie with words and phrases like “gorgeous,” “goddess,” “extremely sexy,” “hot beyond words,” and “breathtakingly beautiful,” and showered her with countless hearts and kiss emojis.

Although Daniella is mainly popular because of her sexy Instagram pictures, according to an article by Famous Birthdays, the hot model was named Playboy Mexico‘s Christmas Playgirl of the Month in 2014 when she was just 24 years of age.