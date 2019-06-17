Krysten Ritter Talks About ‘Jessica Jones’ Directorial Debut

The third and final season of Marvel’s Jessica Jones has just been released on Netflix. The show follows Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, a dark and complicated former superhero who opens her own detective agency in an attempt to help people in her own way. Ritter has held her role for all three seasons, and in the show’s final season, she stepped behind the camera to direct, according to a report from ComicBook.

Ritter directs the second episode of the season, “A.K.A You’re Welcome,” where her character was placed on the back-burner a bit so the episode could shine the spotlight on Rachael Taylor’s Trish Walker, who recently discovers her own superhuman powers and now goes by “Hellcat.”

Ritter explained that she had been hoping for the opportunity to direct an episode of the series for years, but it didn’t quite work out. Since Ritter is the main face of the show, it would be difficult to have her step behind the camera while also trying to tell her character’s story on-screen. Luckily, when Trish’s storyline needed space to bloom, the opportunity presented itself for Ritter to step into the background.

“I kept asking to direct, and it was about finding that right place where it would make sense, given that I’m in all of the scenes. So, this worked out,” Ritter reflected.

“Also, creatively, I feel like that’s the episode to get because it is a bit of a departure. I was able to make stylistics choices that were new, as opposed to sticking to the established style, and create new languages with the camera, specifically for the Trish character and her origin story of how she gets her powers,” she continued.

The actress went on to say that she truly feels like she hit the creative jackpot and was able to bring a new flair to the show and put her own stamp on things.

When asked whether she was nervous about taking the role as director, she said nerves were never an issue for her. Ritter said she had been preparing for the opportunity for so long, when it finally came she was beyond ready.

This season, Jessica comes face-to-face with a new villain, Gregory P. Sallinger, played by Jeremy Bobb. Sallinger is a stone-cold serial killer, who keeps evidence of his kills in the form of photos hidden in a binder and body parts hidden in throughout sewers in New York.

The series also stars Eka Darville as Malcolm Ducasse, Benjamin Walker as Erik Gelden, Sarita Choudhury as Kith Lyonne, Jeremy Bobb as Gregory Salinger, Tiffany Mack as Zaya Okonjo, and Carrie-Anne Moss as Jeri Hogarth.

All three seasons of Jessica Jones are now streaming on Netflix.