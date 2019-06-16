Katie Maloney Attends The 2019 MTV Movie And TV Awards As Fans Root For A ‘Pump Rules’ Season 8 Pregnancy

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz are expected to start a family soon.

Katie Maloney and her husband, Tom Schwartz, hit the red carpet on Saturday night at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards.

As she and their co-stars film the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules, the couple ventured to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, where they posed for photos with several other members of the show, including Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, and Billie Lee.

As they posed between Kristen Doute and Stassi Schroeder, Maloney showed off a ton of leg as she rocked a long-sleeved silver minidress and brown heels and Schwartz looked dapper in a baby blue suit with baby pink Puma sneakers.

While the couple has not yet announced that they are expecting, some fans are convinced a pregnancy could be announced soon. After all, Maloney and Schwartz have been married for nearly three years and have been discussing their plans to start a family for a while.

They are also quite stable at this point, especially now that Schwartz has opened a new restaurant, TomTom, with Sandoval, Lisa Vanderpump, and Ken Todd, and recently purchased their first home together in The Valley area of Los Angeles.

In addition, Maloney and her co-stars recently joked that their trip to Paris, France earlier this year was their “last trip before babies.”

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Back in February, amid the seventh season of Vanderpump Rules, Maloney was accused of dealing Schwartz with an alleged “baby ultimatum.”

“Katie has been pressuring Tom to have a baby since they got married,” a source told Radar Online at the time. “She wants to plan for their future. She told Tom that he is more established now and that it is really time for them to start a family.”

However, a couple of months later, Schwartz said he and Maloney were actually planning to wait a while to start a family.

“I say within three years we’ll probably knock out a baby or two. I don’t know! There’s a lot of things we’re excited about professionally that we want to get going. I want to see a little more of the world and I just want to be selfish a little longer before I have a kid,” he told Life & Style magazine in April.

Maloney, Schwartz, and their co-stars will return to Bravo TV later this year for the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.