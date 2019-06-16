Barbara Palvin Celebrates First Anniversary With Dylan Sprouse And Posts Several Pics On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret Angel Barbara Palvin and her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, have become everyone’s favorite couple on Instagram.

In fact, both Barbara and Dylan often post each other’s pictures on their pages and are seen gushing over their relationship.

As it has already been a year since the couple officially started dating, Barbara took to her Instagram account and posted a series of lovey-dovey photos that melted many hearts.

In the caption, Barbara wished her significant other a happy anniversary and wrote that she is in love with him.

Within less than an hour of going live, the power couple’s pictures racked up close to 600,000 likes and 3,500 comments, as fans and followers congratulated Barbara and Dylan on their anniversary and sent them their best wishes for a happy and ever-lasting relationship.

“The cutest!! Happy anniversary love birds,” fellow model Nina Agdal commented on the picture.

“The absolute CUTEST,” wrote famous dancer, Brooke Hyland.

Author Arman Liew wrote that the two are “slaying the couples game,” while an ardent fan of the model said that Dylan and Barbara represent everyone’s ideal couple goals.

Those who liked the picture included Georgia Fowler, Alexina Graham, Megan Williams, Manuela Alvarez Hernandez, Lorena Rae, and Hailey Clauson, to name a few.

It wasn’t only Barbara who posted the pictures, but Dylan also took to his Instagram page and shared a beautiful snap of the two love birds. In the caption, Dylan wrote the following.

“One whole year with smoogie. From China to NYC to the rest of the world. I’ll save the sappiness for private, but my life is better now.”

Although the couple seems to be head-over-heels in love with each other, it was not easy for Dylan to win Barbara’s heart in the beginning. The two met at a party and Dylan later slipped into the model’s DMs to ask her out. Barbara, however, wasn’t ready at the time so she didn’t get back to him for six months.

According to an article by W Magazine, Barbara didn’t want to rush into anything so she took her time.

Loading...

“I knew I wasn’t in a good mind-set at the time, and maybe deep inside I knew that it could be something more,” she said.

The Hungarian model also took Sprouse to her home country twice to meet her parents. Regarding the visit, Sprouse said that he wasn’t nervous to meet the beautiful model’s parents, but one challenging aspect of the meeting was the language barrier.

“Her mother speaks a very tiny bit [of English], and I am not proficient in Hungarian. I’m trying, but learning is definitely an overstatement,” he told the outlet.