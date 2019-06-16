NBA Rumors: Kyrie Irving Now Considered Unlikely To Return To Celtics, Wants To Join Anthony Davis On Lakers

Kyrie Davis could be headed west.

After the Los Angeles Lakers completed the long-anticipated trade landing Anthony Davis, reports now indicate that the All-Star guard is now considered unlikely to return to the Boston Celtics and wants to join Davis in L.A. As NBC Sports reported, the Davis trade has created the starting of a super-team, but there is still room to add another star player around LeBron and Davis. With Lonzo Ball among those headed to the New Orleans Pelicans, the Lakers could use some particular help in the backcourt.

Kyrie Irving may be that player. Sam Amick and David Aldridge of The Athletic noted that Irving is very much in play for the Lakers and that he has said for months that he wants to play with Davis, NBC Sports reported. The Brooklyn Nets have also been identified as a potential landing spot for Irving.

That seems to have put the Boston Celtics in a distant third, the NBC Sports report noted.

“Either way, Irving being in play for the Lakers is a bad sign for the Celtics, as their best shot at retaining Irving would likely have stemmed from acquiring Davis,” the report noted.

Kyrie Irving is not the only player connected to the Los Angeles Lakers. In the hours since the Anthony Davis trade was completed, a string of reports has connected just about every free agent or trade-available player to Los Angeles. Some immediate reports pegged Kemba Walker as a potential addition, and other rumors have connected Kawhi Leonard (thanks in large part to a series of social media posts from his family members hinting that Kawhi wants to join the Lakers).

The Los Angeles Lakers may still have the capital to make more moves. As the Los Angeles Times noted, the Lakers plan to complete the trade on July 6, immediately after the ending of the moratorium before free agency starts.

“That is the soonest the trade can be legally completed, and would require the Lakers to trade the draft rights of the No. 4 pick, rather than the player’s actual contract,” the report noted.

“It would also leave the Lakers without enough salary cap space to sign another free agent to a maximum contract. If Davis declines to waive his $4-million trade kicker, it would leave the Lakers with a little more than $23 million in salary cap space.”

Loading...

Kyrie Irving has reportedly "maintained for months" that he wants to play with Anthony Davis. Could Irving join the Lakers and team up with LeBron James again as a result?https://t.co/sgddaVGyhD pic.twitter.com/9XNVglM9Bt — NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSBoston) June 16, 2019

The Lakers have not given any indication what move they could be making next, or whether Kyrie Irving may be in their sights.