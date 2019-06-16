Jlo’s Father’s Day Video To A-Rod Melts Instagram’s Heart, ‘You Picked A Keeper’

Jennifer Lopez is melting a lot of hearts today. The 49-year-old music icon has taken to Instagram for Father’s Day and the June 16 update came fully dedicated to her fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Today’s touching video comes as a mash-up of sweet moments. Footage of the 43-year-old baseball star taking on a fatherhood role to Jlo’s twins came alongside still snaps. Eleven-year-old Max and Emme were seen being hugged by Alex. Lopez also appeared to have included recent footage. Emme and the red floor-length gown she recently wore to join her mother on tour kept things up-to-date. In this moment, Emme is seen hugging Rodriguez in a backstage setting. Jennifer’s post came complete with emotional background music mentioning love.

Instagram is positively gushing.

“You picked a keeper,” one fan wrote.

Another fan seemed quite overwhelmed, per their comment.

“Bro whyyyy you love making us cry but happy Father’s Day to this amazing dad not only of 2 kids but to 4 he’s the best dad, partner, and husband you guys could ever have love y’all have a good day”

The user wasn’t alone, though. Another comment likewise seemed to suggest a fan feeling a touch tearful.

“I try not to cry it’s so adorable seeing you together i’m rilly [sic] feel emotional rn @jlo @arod luv u guys”

Jlo’s Father’s Day post to her soon-to-be-husband isn’t the first of the day, though. Earlier today, the “Dinero” star took to the platform to honor the father of her twins Marc Anthony. Her Instagram post came with touching words for the 50-year-old crooner.

“Happy Fathers Day to you Flaco!!! Emme and Max love you soooo much!! Thank you for these two beautiful coconuts!!! Feliz Día Del Padre!!! #throwback”

Fans are now used to seeing Rodriguez with Lopez’s children. Be it grabbing ice-cream in the street, cozying up for Christmas, or vacationing, Max and Emme seem to form a solid family with their mother and her fiancé. Alex is himself, a father of two.

The comment suggesting that A-Rod is “a keeper” seems apt. Following three failed marriages, Jennifer appears to have found true love despite approaching the age of 50. She had been dating Rodriguez for approximately two years before announcing her engagement to him in March. The pair made their first joint Met Gala appearance back in 2017.

Today’s video had racked up over 1.2 million views within one hour of going live. The same time frame saw over 1,200 fans take to the comments section. Many suggested that their hearts had been melted. Lopez has 94.9 million Instagram followers.