‘Playboy’ Playmate Bryana Holly Poses Topless In New Instagram Pic

Playboy model Bryana Holly is no stranger to flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram.

In order to titillate her fans, the 25-year-old hottie posts her skin-baring pics on the photo-sharing website often.

The stunner, who is in a relationship with British actor Nicholas Hoult, recently took to her page and stunned everyone with a new topless picture.

In the monochromatic snap, the blond bombshell could be seen striking a side pose while sitting on a cushioned stool and looking straight into the camera.

The model not only ditched her top to show off ample sideboob, but also deliberately pulled her pants below the waist to provide a glimpse of her pert derriere.

Since nudity is not allowed on Instagram, the model censored her breasts with her help of her long tresses that cascaded over her chest.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued almost 23,000 likes and over 130 comments.

In the caption, the model wrote that she is wearing her pants wrong. In response to that, one of her fans wrote the following comment.

“Anything the queen wears, will always look good on her!” they wrote.

Another fan said that the photo shoot is the best that she has ever done.

Prior to posting the snap, Bryana shared a short video with her fans wherein she could be seen donning a black, off-the-shoulder ensemble. She opted for a full face of makeup and wore her hair into soft curls while she smiled at the camera and flaunted her look.

In the caption, she informed her fans that she is not good at creating content for her social media accounts and thanked her makeup artist, Melle, for making her look gorgeous.

The video racked up more than 95,000 views and 250 comments. Apart from her fans, many of her fellow celebrities and models also commented on the picture, including Gabby Epstein, Olivia Brower, and Roxy Horner.

According to an article by W Magazine, Bryana started dating Hoult in 2017 and the couple has been together since then. In April of 2018, Bryana gave birth to their son.

Both Hoult and Holly, however, kept the news of the pregnancy and the birth of their child away from social media and decided to maintain some privacy. In fact, the couple didn’t even reveal the gender of their baby for a long time.

In an interview with the outlet, Hoult said that although the experience of becoming a new parent is wonderful, it is simultaneously exhausting.