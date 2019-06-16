Lauren London Remembers Nipsey Hussle On Father’s Day: ‘Today We Celebrate You’

Lauren London is remembering the love of her life, Nipsey Hussle, on her first Father’s Day without the fallen rapper.

The ATL actress shared a photo of her and Hussle (born Ermias Asghedom) with their 2-year-old son, Kross, on Sunday. London is holding the couple’s only son, as Hussle is doting on him. In her caption, London remembers that her late boyfriend’s fatherhood was, “one of the reasons I fell in love with you.”

At the time of this writing, the heartfelt post has received 1.5 million likes from London’s 9.3 million followers. The snapshot also received more than 30,000 likes under the post, many of which were from celebrities who joined in celebrating Hussle.

“RIP King!!!! Praying for you LL and the angels!!! Happy Father’s Day and YEAR to the real ones that do this thing for REAL year round!!!!! Salute KINGS!!!!! #TMC believes it!!!” singer Tyrese exclaimed.

“Happy Father’s Day Nip!” singer Cassie chimed in.

Back in March, the “Racks In The Middle” rapper was fatally shot outside of his South Los Angeles store, The Marathon Clothing. According to Entertainment Tonight, London has maintained Hussle’s legacy as an advocate, artist, and father through multiple memorial posts.

The actress also shared the same photo of her, Hussle, and their son on her Instagram Stories. London also wrote that she, “sent a lot of prayers to Heaven last night.”

London and Hussle began dating in 2013 and lived together before the Grammy-nominated rapper’s untimely death. People reports that Hussle is also survived by a daughter, Emani, 8. The rapper also helped to raise London’s son, Cameron, 9, who she had with rapper Lil Wayne.

Shortly after his passing, London spoke to the magazine about how the Victory Lap performer valued his role as a father throughout his life.

“I’m going to keep my head high and always represent for my king to the fullest,” she said. “He loved his kids. He was a family man. His family came first.”

In addition to being remembered for his role as a parent, Hussle will also receive a posthumous tribute for his humanitarian efforts. The Inquisitr previously reported that BET announced that Hussle’s work in his beloved South Los Angeles community will be highlighted during the 2019 BET Awards.

The “Double Up” rapper will receive the ceremony’s annual Humanitarian Award during the show, which is set to air on Sunday, June 23. There will also be a tribute performance in Hussle’s honor. Performers will include rappers YG, DJ Khaled, and singer John Legend.