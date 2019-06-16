’90 Day Fiancé’: Colt Johnson Says Cops Kicked In Door To Arrest Larissa Dos Santos Lima

When Colt Johnson met and fell in love with Brazilian beauty Larissa Dos Santos Lima, he probably didn’t think he’d end up dealing with his wife being arrested, but that’s exactly what happened, according to a report from Soap Dirt.

A new 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? trailer shows Johnson explaining the situation that led to Dos Santos Lima’s arrest and what prompted the responding officers to break down the couple’s front door. Of course, this isn’t new information for fans, but this will be the first time that details of the arrest have been revealed.

During tonight’s episode of the show, Johnson will open up about Dos Santos Lima’s second arrest.

“He shared how the Las Vegas Police kicked their front door in with guns drawn. This happened after Larissa posted Colt’s phone number online. Then asked her followers to call the police as Colt took her phone and she locked herself in her room,” Soap Dirt detailed.

According to Johnson he never called the cops and implied that it must have been one of Dos Santos Lima’s fans who saw the post on social media.

Johnson said he and his now ex-wife were upstairs arguing when five officers showed up. The couple made their way downstairs and the officers barged into their home with guns drawn and pointed at them. Johnson said he was taken outside and handcuffed. The officers later released him and took Dos Santos Lima into custody.

Dos Santos Lima was also arrested a third time but details surrounding that arrest have yet to be revealed.

After many public fights, Johnson eventually filed for a divorce and it seems Dos Santos Lima has moved on. The TV personality has been dating a man she met on Tinder, and recently shared intimate details of their sex life, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

It’s believed that Dos Santos Lima will be forced to leave the United States and return home to Brazil, according to Johnson’s mother, Debbie. Dos Santos Lima was reportedly set for “negotiations” on May 30 for her third arrest but no further details have been revealed.

“Las Vegas Justice Court dismissed her first criminal case and denied the second criminal case. Now, she faces prosecution on the third domestic violence arrest — and it’s with the same judge,” Soap Dirt explained.

Fans of the couple can follow all the drama on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, which airs on Sundays on TLC.