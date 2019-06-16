Watch Uruguay Vs. Ecuador Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Group C Opening Match

Uruguay begin their quest for a record-tying 16th Copa America title when they take on last year's quarterfinalists Ecuador.

Uruguay won the first Copa America ever played 103 years ago, according to World Football. They have gone on to claim the South American championship 14 more times since, and they open their quest for their first title since 2011 when they take on Ecuador in the 2019 Group C opening match.

Ecuador is ranked 60th in the world, and will likely be fighting for one of the two third-place finishes that will earn advancement to the knockout stages, since they are matched up in the group not only with Uruguay, but with the winner of the last two Copa America tournaments, Chile. In other words, a draw would be highly satisfying result for Los Amarillos when they take on Uruguay in a match that will live stream from Belo Horizonte.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group C opener on Sunday, pitting eighth-ranked Uruguay against 60th-ranked Ecuador, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Brasília Time at the 64,000-seat Estádio Governador Magalhães Pinto, better known as the Mineirão, in Belo Horizonte, Minas Gerais, Brazil, on Sunday, June 16. In Uruguay, kickoff will also take place at 7 p.m. Uruguay Time, and in Ecuador the start time will be 5 p.m. Ecuador Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 11 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 7 a.m. on Monday morning, June 17, Japan Standard Time.

Since suffering elimination from the 2018 FIFA World Cup at the hands of eventual champions France, Uruguay has been integrating a younger group of players into its roster, according to USA Today, while still being led by stalwarts Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani.

Despite the disparity in their world rankings, in last year’s special Centenario edition of the Copa America, Ecuador qualified for the quarterfinals, while Uruguay failed to progress out of their group, according to FanDuel.

Arsenal midfielder Lucas Torreira is emerging as a star for Uruguay. Julian Finney / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Uruguay vs. Ecuador Sunday 2019 Copa America Group C opening match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month, but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the La Celeste vs. Los Amarillos Copa America match at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Uruguay vs. Ecuador showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean islands the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Uruguay vs. Ecuador, be sure to check Live Soccer TV.