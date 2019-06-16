‘Playboy’ Model Amberleigh West Flaunts Her Well-Toned Booty In Thong-Style Wetsuit

American bombshell Amberleigh West — best known for her association with Playboy magazine — is no stranger to flaunting her model physique on Instagram.

The 27-year-old model recently took to her page and sent temperatures soaring by posting a new snap wherein she was featured donning a red-and-black wetsuit.

As the model struck a side pose, she put her pert derriere on full display through the thong-style cut of her beachwear. The model wore little to no makeup and let her blond tresses down to keep it simple.

Amberleigh’s photo shoot was for Volcom Women’s Bikinis, which is known for designing beachwear for women of all sizes.

As of this writing, the picture has amassed more than 41,000 likes and over 200 comments wherein fans and followers could be seen drooling over the model’s sexy figure and sense of style.

“You are simply stunning, I love you,” one of her fans expressed his feelings in the comments section.

“You are the sexiest woman alive,” said another. A third one said that he is jealous of Amberleigh’s boyfriend because he has the world’s most beautiful woman as a girlfriend.

Other fans and followers showered the model with various complimentary words and phrases and called her “extremely hot,” “incredibly sexy,” ” true goddess,” and “breathtakingly beautiful.”

Prior to posting the said picture, the model shared yet another sultry snap wherein she could be seen stripping down to a skimpy white bikini while showing off her best assets. The dangerously-short bikini top struggled to contain her breasts, and as a result, the model provided a generous view of her underboob to titillate her fans.

The model let her hair down, struck a side pose, closed her eyes and tugged at her bikini bottoms to pull off a very sultry look.

As of this writing, the snap has garnered almost 24,000 likes and 130 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms. In order to interact with her followers, she tried to reply to each and every comment which encouraged fans to post more questions and compliments.

Apart from her usual fans, the picture was also liked by some of her fellow celebrities, including Kennedy Summers and Kristina Levina.

According to an article by The Daily Mail, Amberleigh was featured in Playboy magazine’s closing nude edition wherein she joined the ranks of 30 iconic models and actresses who have made it on the covers of the magazine and nude in the centerfolds.

The women included Marilyn Monroe, Darine Stern, and Kim Kardashian, among others.

Amberleigh was one of the final two playmates to pose nude for the magazine. The other model was Kristy Garrett.