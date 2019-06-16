Caitlyn Jenner Leaves Tristan Thompson Out Of Kardashian/Jenner Father’s Day Tribute

Caitlyn Jenner is making it clear that she’s on her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian’s side in the midst of the Tristan Thompson drama.

The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took the opportunity to give a shoutout to all of the fathers in her life on Sunday for Father’s Day. Jenner’s post is a slideshow of her dad, her sons Burt and Brandon, stepson Rob, and Kanye West and Scott Disick, who have children with Kim and Kourtney, respectively. In her caption, Caitlyn also mentioned Travis Scott, who is the father of her daughter Kylie’s child Stormi. Tristan Thompson, who has a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, True, 1 was missing from the post, which many of the former Olympian’s 9.3 million followers quickly noticed.

“Happy Father’s Day to everyone except Tristan happy Father’s Day to everyone except Tristan,” one follower wrote, with a laugh-crying emoji.

“She talked about the great fathers. Of course, Tristan isn’t included,” another follower chimed in.

While Khloe hasn’t commented on the post, Kim stepped into Caitlyn’s comments and mentioned that the post was “so sweet,” and also wished her stepfather a Happy Father’s Day, per HollywoodLife.

Caitlyn’s jab at the Cleveland Cavaliers player comes after he and Khloe called their relationship quits in February. The couple, who began dating in 2016, ended their relationship shortly after he was seen being cozy with model and Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods later admitted on Red Table Talk that Thompson kissed her as she was leaving his L.A. home.

Since ending their relationship, Khloe has expressed that she would like to keep True and Tristan’s relationship intact. The Good American CEO shared on Laura Wesser’s podcast Divorce Sucks! that she wants to keep the peace for the sake of True to avoid exposing her to bad energy, per TMZ. During the interview, Khloe shared that her toddler pays attention to energy, which is why she wanted Tristan around for his daughter’s big events, including her first birthday party, which took place back in April.

Khloé Kardashian Calls Tristan Thompson a 'Great Person,' Explains Why He Was at True's Birthday https://t.co/fky1ycEjqw — People (@people) May 16, 2019

Caitlyn’s recent post comes just one month after she and Khloe reportedly reunited after years of not speaking. Hollywood Life reports that the two are back on good terms after falling out due to Caitlyn making some not-so-nice comments about ex-wife Kris. However, Khloe has reportedly since forgiven Caitlyn and even defended the 69-year-old I Am Cait alum’s relationship with her 23-year-old companion Sophia Hutchins.

“Caitlyn is ecstatic that Khloe has spoken out to defend her and Sophia, it means so much to her,” a source shared with the outlet. “This time last year Caitlyn was terrified her relationship with Khloe might never heal. Khloe means so much to Caitlyn, she may not be a blood relative but she truly loves her like a daughter and she’s overjoyed to have her back in her life, it’s an answered prayer.”