Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Shows Off Incredible Figure In Blue Bikini

Brazilian bombshell Claudia Alende is famous among her 9.7 million fans for an edgy sense of style. By posting her skin-baring snaps Instagram on a near-daily basis, she keeps her fans thoroughly engaged in her social media life.

The 25-year-old model recently shared a picture of herself on the photo-sharing website, which gathered more than 131,000 likes and almost 700 comments within six hours of going live.

It’s not surprising, because the model managed to look effortlessly sexy in a skimpy blue bikini that provided a generous view of her perky breasts as well as her taut stomach and well-toned legs.

The stunner accessorized her look by wearing multiple chains and pendants, a ring, a pair of delicate drop earrings, and some trendy sunglasses. She opted for minimal makeup and let her raven-colored tresses down to pull off a very sultry look.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Las Vegas, while Claudia posed sipping some light brown-colored beverage from a glass.

Per usual, fans reacted to the picture with countless heart and kiss emoji, and praised Claudia for her hotness.

“Wow, you have the nicest body I have ever seen,” one of her fans commented.

Another fan called Claudia the most beautiful woman on Earth and asked her to marry him.

A third admirer said that he adores Claudia and wrote that she is prettier than Megan Fox so there is absolutely no comparison.

Prior to posting the snap, Claudia wowed her fans with an up-close selfie of herself, where she could be seen flaunting an ample amount of cleavage. Wearing a low-cut yellow bikini top, the model sported her signature pout and looked straight into the camera, exuding sheer sexiness and style.

Shortly after going live, the picture racked up more than 119,000 likes and over 700 comments — proof of her immense popularity on the social media platform.

Last week, Claudia sent temperatures soaring by flashing major underboob as she donned a skimpy snake-print bikini. She let her silky black hair cascade over her breasts, wore a full face of makeup, and sat on a bed to pose for the picture, amassing almost 200,000 likes and over 1,450 comments in short order.

Although Claudia’s claim to fame on Instagram is her resemblance with Hollywood star Megan Fox, she gained popularity in her home country after she participated in Brazil’s Miss Bumbum contest in 2014.

According to an article by per The Daily Star, she instantly became a favorite on the platform, and her number of Instagram followers significantly increased, so much so that her name appeared in Forbes’ Top 15 Instagram Influencers list.