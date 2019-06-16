Queen Elizabeth & ‘Victoria’ Actor Meet At Cartier Queen’s Polo Cup Event

The monarch is an avid horsewoman, and has attended the event since 1960.

There were two queens at the Cartier Queen’s Polo Cup final in Windsor on Sunday, as Queen Elizabeth and Victoria actor Jenna Coleman chatted while watching the matches on a gray day.

The Daily Mail says that Queen Elizabeth wore a hot pink coat as she arrived at the prestigious polo event, and Coleman wore a floral dress and attended with Poldark actor Eleanor Tomlinson.

Other royals attended the Cartier polo event at Windsor, including the daughter of the Duke of Rutland, Lady Eliza Manners, 21, who was accompanied by her sisters, Violet, 25 and Alice, 24, along with the bigwigs from Cartier.

The Cartier Queen’s Polo Cup has been held every year since 1960, and is named for Queen Elizabeth II, who gave out the first silver cup. It is considered the premier event in British polo, and always has a large turnout.

Queen Elizabeth is an avid horsewoman who attends a number of equestrian events all over the United Kingdom, says The Inquisitr. In addition to attending the events where her sons and grandsons often play, she still rides several times a week, often with other members of her family. The queen used to ride regularly with her husband, Prince Philip, before his hip replacement surgery, but now he only does carriage driving.

Queen Elizabeth can be still spotted riding with her children, Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, and Princess Anne, and she still has business in the horse breeding industry.

Queen Elizabeth’s one major extravagance is horses, and she has a stable of her own. The monarch, who is considered to be frugal, spends what is considered lavish money on her horses and her breeding program, says The Inquisitr. Royal finance expert David McClure has called her horse habit a major “drain on the private purse.”

“The Queen is famously frugal but her one extravagance is horses. She’s a great lover of the turf. Now this is quite an expensive hobby, at one stage she had about a string of about 20 thoroughbred horses, she had three studs, she had stables.”

McClure says that the queen’s expenditure in managing her stables is offset by the stud fees she charges. Queen Elizabeth caught the horse bug at 4-years-old, when she received her first horse from her grandfather, King George V, which was a Shetland pony. Since she has become the queen, she has become the patron of several horse-centric organizations, including British Horse Society, the Fell Pony Society, and the Highland Pony Society.