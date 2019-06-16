Miley Cyrus Is ‘Jelly’ Of Dua Lipa’s Father’s Day Pictures For The Most Bizarre Reason

Dua Lipa has taken to Instagram to celebrate Father’s Day. The British singer-songwriter appears to have attracted a major celebrity face in the comments section, though. “Wrecking Ball” singer Miley Cyrus has left a comment, and it looks like she’s jealous of the “Hotter Than Hell” star.

On June 16, Dua posted a sweet update. Four snaps taken at various stages over Dua’s 23 years showed the singer with her father. From a posed grown-up photo of Dua with her father to a childhood beach picture of the two, the snaps seemed apt and typical of celebrity Father’s Day photos. Many fans sent good wishes. Miley sent out some interesting words, per her comment.

“Fathers [sic] Daughter! (jelly of that brow gene)”

The She is Coming singer’s comment proved staggeringly popular. It had racked up over 3,700 likes within three hours of being penned. Of course, a comment left by one major celebrity to another is going to attract engagement. Many fans responded to Miley’s comment with a plea for a collaboration. One fan mentioned Miley’s recent Black Mirror feature.

“@mileycyrus Ashley o on a roll here in these photos,” they wrote.

One picture showed Dua in a bright pink wig with bangs; Miley’s Ashley O character on Netflix’s Black Mirror wears a similar wig. Miley does, however, lack Lipa’s marked dark brows.

Miley’s comment today appears to be forming a pattern – this isn’t the first response Miley has left on a celebrity account this month. Four days ago, Miley left a comment on an Instagram video posted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna. The “drunk” video of Lisa saw Cyrus call the mother of two her “best friend.”

Given that comments to celebrity Father’s Day updates tend to generate gushing and celebration, Miley’s “brow” comment is, indeed, a touch bizarre. Of course, this much-adored singer is known for her offbeat ways and spontaneous behavior. Lipa does not appear to have responded to the comment.

Today’s celebrity interaction comes from two heavyweights. Miley is hugely popular on Instagram – she has 94.8 million followers. A little newer on the music scene and without the teen years to back her up, Dua has 30.8 million followers. Her popularity is fast-rising, though. Dua’s account is followed by major celebrity faces including Ariana Grande, Vanessa Hudgens, and Hailey Bieber. Miley also follows Dua.

Dua’s post had racked up over 478,000 likes within three hours of being posted. Fans wishing to see more of Dua should follow her Instagram.