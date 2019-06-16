Ari ‘Sperminator’ Nagel Donated Sperm To 18-Year-Old Homeless Woman, Making Her His 50th Baby Mother

Ari “Sperminator” Nagel is at it again. The 43-year-old CUNY math professor has donated his sperm to yet another woman, making her his 50th baby mother, according to a report from The New York Post.

Since last Father’s Day, Nagel has fathered 15 children, bringing his total to 48. His latest recipient, Kaienja Garrick, is currently living in the East River Family Center, a shelter that offers a shared kitchen and bathroom to its occupants, and she is expected to give birth to a baby girl on July 12.

“I think it’s a nice shelter. It’s probably nicer than my apartment,” Nagel told The NY Post. “I never asked her age — I try to help whoever asks. I think Kai is more mature than I was at her age after everything she has been through.”

The pregnant woman explained that she has been on her own for two years after leaving her mother’s house in Jamaica, Queens. The two struggled to get along and the house no longer felt like an ideal place to live. Without other family nearby, Garrick, who is unemployed, had few options and decided to enter the shelter system.

A month after she turned 18, she expressed the desire to have a child with her girlfriend of three years, Dee Slobert. The couple claimed going to a clinic would be too much of a hassle and just too expensive so they decided to search for other options.

Slobert, who is also homeless and living in a shelter with her mother and brother, was super supportive of her girlfriend when she decided to search for “free sperm donation” online, which is how Garrick found Nagel’s services.

“I didn’t know what a ‘Sperminator’ is,” Garrick said. But after a few interactions on Facebook, she knew he was the one.

“He didn’t ask about anything,” she said. ” It’s good not to ask a lot of questions — it’s a woman’s choice.”

The parties arranged to meet in Manhattan Beach last fall, where Nagel donated his sperm into a cup on the spot. Two weeks later, the woman was pregnant.

The Sperminator's 50th baby mama is a homeless 18-year-old from the Bronx https://t.co/a32XNsQi4n pic.twitter.com/SNHNgYngJi — New York Post (@nypost) June 15, 2019

Loading...

The women that Nagel has donated to have stayed in touch and have formed a “mom squad.” Several members of Nagel’s squad showed up at Garrick’s baby shower with gifts, including diapers, toys, clothes, and cash for the mother-to-be.

Nagel’s actions have made him the topic of many discussions and he’s even landed a job as pitchman for male-fertility supplement, Sperm XL, according to another report from The New York Post. Nagel starred in a commercial where he talked about his super sperm and encouraged men to grab a bottle of the “$40 pills, which are fortified with folic acid, zinc, e-carnitine and an undisclosed proprietary blend.”

However, not everyone is impressed by Nagel’s generosity and fertility. After taking his services to Israel and donating his sperm to seven women, the local Health Ministry decided to put its foot down, banning the women who received Nagel’s samples from accessing them, according to a report from Haaretz.

Nagel has also been sued at least five times for child support.