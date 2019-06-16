Specific Details Regarding The Day Jennifer Dulos Was Last Seen May Provide Insight Into Her Disappearance

Jennifer Dulos, a 50-year-old Connecticut mother of five, hasn't been seen since May 24.

On May 24, Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos dropped off her five children at school just like any other day. However, she has not been seen since. Jennifer has been officially missing for a little over three weeks now and law enforcement still has not located her. The primary suspect in her disappearance is her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, who has since been taken into custody and faces charges for tampering with evidence and failing to cooperate with the case. When we look closely at the events that transpired on May 24, we may be able to gain some clues as to what exactly happened to the 50-year-old, according to The Hartford Courant.

We know that Jennifer and Fotis had a pretty rocky past. Prior to her disappearance, she had previously accused him of threatening her and being verbally abusive, sometimes even in front of their children. He was known to have been very controlling and extremely opinionated about what extra curricular activities his five children would take part in. On one particular occasion, he allegedly got into a heated argument with Jennifer on a Sunday morning because she had already arranged activities for their children to take part in that day. Fotis had his heart set on the kids becoming professional water skiers, despite the fact that the children reportedly had no interest in the sport, but were too afraid to go against their father’s wishes.

Reports say police are searching Irwin Park in New Canaan tonight. #jenniferDulos @News12CT pic.twitter.com/sPSPpX2PFE — Mark Sudol (@news12ctsudol) June 8, 2019

The morning of May 24 started out pretty normally for the Dulos family. Between 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., Jennifer dropped the kids off at school. The family’s housekeeper entered the home around noon, but nothing seemed to be out of sorts at that time. If the housekeeper had decided to go into the garage on that particular day, she would have seen the dark red splatters on the floor that were later identified as Jennifer’s own blood.

By around 1:37 p.m. that afternoon, Fotis was traveling through the country side, passing through Jefferson Crossing in Farmington, then back to the Mountain Spring Road home he shared with his girlfriend, Michele Troconis. These details were revealed from Fotis’ phone records.

The next key event took place at approximately 7:00 p.m. on that evening. Jennifer was officially reported missing after not showing up to the meetings she had that day in New York. Hours later, police found the blood on the garage floor.

Fotis’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said in a public statement that his client has an alibi.