Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz Make Appearance At Men’s Fashion Week After Chris Brown Comments

Karrueche Tran and her leading man, Victor Cruz, are strolling in style amid Chris Brown’s alleged insensitive comments.

The couple was spotted together in Milan and were all smiles as they strolled through the streets for Men’s Fashion Week. According to Hollywood Life, the couple wore matching outfits and had undeniable chemistry, which was captured by photographers throughout the week.

In one photo that Tran shared on Saturday, June 15, the couple is wearing outfits from Zegna, a luxury men’s clothing line. In the photo, Tran is rocking a brown tailored suit with matching pumps. The Claws star’s blonde hair is slicked back as she wears brown lipstick to add to the look. Cruz is wearing a space grey jacket and pants ensemble with sneakers and a white T-shirt. At the time of writing, the couple’s photo received more than 200,000 likes. The snapshot also received more than 2,000 comments from Tran’s fans. Many fans pointed out how beautiful the couple looked and how it was a step up from Tran’s relationship with Brown.

“Miss Kae upgraded the very day she decided that she wasn’t going to stay in a toxic relationship anymore. Adore yall,” one follower wrote, referring to Brown’s alleged comments.

“Show them what an UPGRADE is sis,” another follower chimed in.

Tran and Cruz’s appearance comes days after Brown allegedly criticized the ESPN analyst’s fashion looks in a photo of Cruz and Tran together. The Inquisitr reported that Brown told his famous ex that he needed to offer styling services to her beau, and added that there was “no shade” in his remarks. However, Brown wrote on his Instagram Stories the next day that someone had hacked his page and he didn’t make any comments under the former NFL star’s page.

“People going out they way. leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” Brown wrote.

Tran and Cruz have yet to publicly acknowledge Brown’s comments and are seemingly living their best lives.

The actress and Brown reportedly have been on the outs since ending their volatile relationship in 2015 after Tran learned the “Forever” singer had his daughter, Royalty, with Nia Guzman during their relationship. Since then, Tran has shown that she doesn’t want any communication with Brown, despite him sporadically leaving comments on her social media channels. Tran reportedly was so fed up with her ex that she got a five-year restraining order on Brown in 2017.

Fans of Cruz and Tran can see more of the couple on their respective Instagram pages.