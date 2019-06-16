Stassi Schroeder And Boyfriend Beau Clark Get Flirty On The 2019 MTV Movie And Video Awards Red Carpet

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark are in production on 'Vanderpump Rules' Season 8.

Stassi Schroeder and her boyfriend, Beau Clark, are going strong amid production on the upcoming eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.

While attending the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, Schroeder and Clark posed with their Bravo TV co-stars before posing in a number of flirty positions for the cameras. In fact, as the photogs snapped, Schroeder wrapped her leg around Clark and stuck out her tongue as he proudly showed off her thigh.

As fans well know, Schroeder and Clark don’t take themselves too seriously and when it comes to their relationship — they are completely open and honest and free to be themselves, even when tons of photographers are ready to capture silly photos of the two of them.

After attending the star-studded event on Saturday night, June 15, Schroeder posted a slideshow of photos on Instagram, which included a couple of pics of herself and Clark on the red carpet.

In Schroeder’s first photo, she and Clark were seen standing several feet away from one another as photographers captured solo shots of the two of them. Then, in the second image Schroeder shared, she and Clark posed for a very PG image for the cameras, in which they both sported nice smiles.

In the final photo, the two — who began dating in early 2018 — got a bit raunchy as they posed provocatively and made sexy faces for the cameras.

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards. Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Throughout the past several months, fans of Vanderpump Rules have been waiting on the edge of their seats for an engagement between Schroeder and Clark but so far, no such has been thing announced. That said, they are quite taken by one another, and during the Vanderpump Rules reunion special last month, Schroeder made it clear that she was completely happy and content in her relationship with Clark.

“I got everything I wanted. I got everything I said to my friends I want,” she gushed, via a May report from E! News. “Someone who is going to be a part of my life all the time and wants to be best friends with y’all, wants to do the same things I do, that I feel like is an actual partner.”

Prior to Clark, Schroeder dated Patrick Meagher on and off for four years.

Schroeder, Clark, and their co-stars are expected to be back on Bravo TV later this year in the eighth season of Vanderpump Rules.