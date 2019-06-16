Kim Kardashian’s Father’s Day Post Slammed, ‘This Picture Is Not Complete On So Many Levels’

Kim Kardashian’s Instagram Father’s Day pictures are receiving some backlash. On June 16, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to the platform to celebrate Father’s Day – the 38-year-old has four children with rapper Kanye West. Kim appeared to have gone low-key with her snaps. Three throwbacks pictures showed herself and Kanye on a beach with their two oldest children, North and Saint.

Kim’s photos did not show her two youngest kids — Chicago, 1, and Psalm, who was born earlier this year.

Fans now appear to be slamming the mother of four for not sending out a photo showing the entire family.

“This picture is not complete on so many levels. My opinion though,” one user wrote.

“What happen [sic] to the other two kids this not the dad? Wtf” was another comment.

Countless other fans similarly probed the KKW Beauty founder for not showing Chicago or Psalm.

“So yu [sic] just gonna leave out the surrogate babies,” one user angrily wrote.

Kim carried 6-year-old North and 4-year-old Saint herself. With a diagnosis of placenta accreta, Kim was advised against carrying any further children herself. The Calabasas, California-based star used a surrogate to welcome her daughter Chicago last year. The same process allowed Kim and Kanye to bring a fourth child, Psalm, into the world.

This reality star is known for her family snaps. Kim might dedicate a significant proportion of her Instagram feed to promoting her KKW Beauty merchandise and hit E! show, but photos of Kim’s children are frequent. Chicago regularly pops up on her mother’s account.

While Psalm (who was born last month) briefly appeared on the platform shortly after his birth, the announcement photo was deleted following a wave of backlash – angered parents were concerned for potential hazards with Psalm’s sleeping arrangement. Kim did, however, upload a fresh picture of her son six days ago. The snap (seen below) currently sits at over 6.1 million likes.

Loading...

Many fans sent Kim praise today. That said, the comments questioning the absence of Chicago and Psalm quickly took over the comments section.

“Where is Chicago and Psalm? He is a father of 4 not 2,” one user wrote.

“Chicago and psalm left the chat” another wrote more bluntly.

Despite the backlash, Kim’s post proved popular overall. It had racked up over 1.1 million likes within five hours of going live. Kim’s close friend and “Food God” Jonathan Cheban left a comment, as did Instagram star Dolly Castro. Kim has 141 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of Kim and her family should follow her account or tune into weekly episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.