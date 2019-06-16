Chris Brown Reportedly Expecting His Second Child With Rumored Girlfriend And Instagram Model Ammika Harris

Chris Brown will reportedly welcome a new baby into the world with Instagram model Ammika Harris.

The “Forever” singer and his rumored boo are reportedly expecting their first child together. According to E! News, multiple reports are stating that Harris is currently pregnant, though neither Brown nor Harris has confirmed that to be true. The outlet also shared that Brown and Harris have yet to publicly acknowledge that they’re an item, though Brown has referred to Harris as his “baby mama” in the past and has written “BM Bad” under one of Harris’ posts back in May.

Harris and Brown reportedly began dating last year, per The Inquisitr. Since then, both the model and the “Run It” singer has shared photos of themselves on social media and have left affectionate posts about each other. Brown even shouted out to Harris on her birthday last month. However, E! shared that Brown has also been romantically linked to fellow Instagram model Indya Marie and that he and Harris are currently not together.

Many of Brown’s fans know that Brown is already a father of one. The singer has a daughter, Royalty, 5 whose mother is Nia Guzman. Since learning of Royalty in 2015, Brown has gushed about being a father on multiple occasions and refers to raising his daughter as “very humbling.” Photos and videos of Royalty are also plastered under the singer’s Instagram page.

While Brown and Harris have been mum about the possible baby, the rumor’s resurfacing comes just days after another aspect of Brown’s love life made headlines. The Inquisitr previously shared that the “She Ain’t You” performer recently left comments on Instagram about his ex Karrueche Tran’s boyfriend, ESPN analyst Victor Cruz. Under a photo of Tran and Cruz, Brown allegedly wrote that the Claws actress needed to, “upgrade ya man,” and stated that she needed to “style him.” Shortly after, Brown released a statement via Instagram Stories that the comments about Cruz didn’t come from him and that his account was hacked the day the comments took place.

“People going out they way. leave them people alone and stop creating unnecessary drama! Whoever’s been DM any of my followers or commenting as me is lame asf,” Brown wrote.

Brown and Tran dated between 2011 and 2015 and their relationship was on and off. The couple reportedly split after Tran learned that Brown had Royalty with Guzman during their relationship. The breakup between the two was reportedly so volatile that Tran got a five-year restraining order against the “With You” singer in 2017, per Page Six.

Fans of Brown can follow him and Harris on Instagram for possible updates on the pregnancy rumors.