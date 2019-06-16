Irina Shayk Allegedly Accused Bradley Cooper Of Having An Affair With Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper and his longtime love, Irina Shayk, have officially split, and Lady Gaga may have played a big part in the couple’s decision to call it quits.

According to Metro, Shayk allegedly accused Cooper of cheating on her with his A Star is Born co-star, Lady Gaga, when she began to notice the pair’s close bond.

“Bradley’s relationship with baby mama Irina began to really fall apart when he started filming with Gaga and she accused him numerous times of cheating on her with his co-star,” an insider revealed.

“Ever since then, Irina has not been able to trust Bradley at all,” the source added, revealing that Cooper and Shayk would often “fight whenever they were together.”

In addition, Irina allegedly found Bradley’s relationship with his co-star “inappropriate” when he and Gaga began spending time together at “odd hours.”

Meanwhile, People Magazine reports that Cooper and Gaga have an “overwhelming connection” to one another, adding that the couple constantly traveled together to promote the movie, Their closeness during awards season didn’t help Cooper’s already-strained relationship with Shayk.

In addition, Bradley’s steamy and intimate performance of “Shallow” with Gaga at the Academy Awards didn’t do much to spurn the romance rumors.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk reportedly split earlier this month after four years together.

The couple first began dating back in 2015, and two years later welcomed their daughter, Lea. The couple kept much of their relationship under wraps during those four years, which is exactly what they wanted.

Before the split, Irina opened up about staying mum on her romance with Bradley, revealing that she liked to keep that for herself in her otherwise public life.

“I think it’s all about personal choice, because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it,” the model told Glamour UK back in February.

Since the pair kept their relationship so private, it seems safe to believe that they’ll also stay quiet about their split. This means that fans seemingly won’t hear Irina’s side of the split and what lead up to the breakup, or if she has anything to say about Bradley Cooper’s close relationship with Lady Gaga.

