Cardi B Twerks In Sexy Thong Bodysuit After Returning To Stage For First Time Since Plastic Surgery Fiasco

Cardi B is back and sexier than ever.

As fans of the singer know, Cardi took a short break from performing following some complications from plastic surgery. The mother of one opted to go under the knife after the birth of her first child but her recovery has not been the easiest. Since then, the rapper vowed to never get plastic surgery again but it seems as though she’s feeling better as she just returned to the stage in Las Vegas last night. Yesterday, the 26-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share some videos from her sexy performance.

The first video in the series shows the outside of The Palms, which is the venue where the rapper performed last night. Another short clip from the series shows the camera panning across the stage, showing a packed house for Cardi’s highly-anticipated show. But the sexiest two videos from the set come at the end. The first one offers an up-close and personal view of the stunner while she’s clad in a skintight blue bodysuit. Cardi shows off her moves for the camera while busting out of the sexy ensemble.

The second sultry video in the series shows the rapper twerking on stage while showing off her backside to the world. Fans who were in attendance at the show were treated to a view of Cardi’s toned and tanned booty as she flaunted it in a thong bodysuit. She wore her long, blonde-dyed locks up and in a high ponytail and completed the NSFW look with a pair of over-the-knee boots.

Prior to the show, Cardi also shared an expletive-filled Instagram post while showing off her body in the skimpy outfit. The post earned Cardi a ton of attention from her legion of fans with over 6 million views in addition to 21,000 plus comments. Some followers took to the post to let the singer know how amazing her body looks while countless others welcomed her back to the stage.

“LOOKIN GOOD SIS,” one follower commented.

“Videos like this makes me love you more Cardi,” another chimed in.

“Looking sexy like always,” one more Instagram user wrote.

As previously mentioned, The Inquisitr shared that the rapper suffered from complications from liposuction and breast enhancement procedures. She took to her Instagram account to share an update on her health with fans, letting them know that she had to pull out of a few shows to recover.

“My doctor was like, ‘Yo, you cannot be doing all these shows because you’re not fully healed and I keep telling you this and then if something happens to you, you gonna to try to blame me,'” she said. “I hate canceling shows because I love money, I’m a money addict and I get paid a lot of money for these shows.”

Hopefully for fans, Cardi is back for good.