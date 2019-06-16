Kristen Doute Rocks Sexy Retro Look As The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Hits The MTV Awards Red Carpet

Kristen Doute may well be a former server in her role on Vanderpump Rules, but the high profile reality star can still deliver, especially if you’re into a mean ’70s vibe. The series regular proved that was true with her sartorial selection seen on the MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019 red carpet on Saturday.

The Bravo star — who can be witnessed below in her red carpet look before the pre-taped show airs on Monday — seems to have confused MTV Catfish co-host Max Joseph while on the scene in Santa Monica at the Barker Hangar. Perhaps Joseph was so perplexed simply because Kristen seemed so covered up — even if her scrunched-up mug suggested otherwise.

This daring thespian does not always look so demure. In fact, last week, 28-year-old Doute posed topless in South Florida as she took part in a double-barreled, bachelor-bachelorette bash for Vanderpump Rules couple Brittany and Jax.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Kristen didn’t start off half naked that day but once she hit the South Beach sand she pulled down the top half of her orange bathing suit to pose for her friend, Scheana Shay. That picture, seen below, was so risqué that in order to maintain some sense of modesty, Kristen used a couple of sun emojis to cover her nipples before the attention-seeking shot went live on Instagram on June 7.

As for her current uniform, the granny dress — perhaps more suitable for a less formal affair than the glamorous MTV Movie & TV Awards — appeared to be a bit beach-y, too. The black lace-over-nude fabric was casual while rocking a whole lot of Kristen’s cleavage. The top, which somewhat resembled a swimsuit, took a daring plunge down this reality star’s front, effecting a teeny tiny bikini top vibe.

The Vanderpump Rules cast member wore her long locks in a laissez-faire style that was also a bit beach-y. This sexy brunette let her luxurious hair flow free, hitting the front of her shoulders and dipping down into her chosen dress. Her hairstyle was also a nod to the hippie era when long, loose tresses were very much in style.

As a way to accessorize, Kristen wore a two-tiered necklace, the top part of which was a choker — another 1970s staple.

As for Doute’s makeup? That, too, was understated with the TV star choosing a low profile pink pout, some blush applied in all the right places, black mascara (or maybe false eyelashes?) and matching liner, the latter of which helped make her dark eyes pop.

See Kristen Doute and other celebrity fashionistas during the pre-taped 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, hosted by Zachary Levi on June 17 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.