Victoria’s Secret Angel Elsa Hosk Flaunts Famous Figure In Tiny Green Bikini On Instagram

Elsa Hosk certainly seems to be enjoying her vacation. The Victoria’s Secret Angel has been relaxing in St. Tropez this weekend, and has found time to snap a few photos to share with her millions of Instagram followers, much to their delight.

On Sunday, June 16, the 30-year-old shared another set of snaps from her trip to her account on the social media platform, and she’s rocking her skimpiest outfit yet. The post contained a total of six photos capturing the babe lounging by a luxurious pool and rocking a tiny, bright green bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Scrolling through the various pictures included in the upload, fans will see Elsa striking a variety of poses in her minuscule pool day ensemble, but one thing that stayed the same was the beauty and sexiness she exuded in the skimpy attire. Her strapless, bandeau style top provided very little coverage to her voluptuous bosom, leaving an insane amount of cleavage completely in eyesight. A large gold buckle connected the piece together in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the exposed area.

The matching bottoms of the set offered an equally-as-risque display. The garment’s high cut design provided an eyeful of the Swedish bombshell’s long, toned legs and curvy booty — which was left exposed almost in its entirety. The French cut bottoms rested high on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and highlighting her enviably flat midsection and rock hard abs.

In an attempt to cover up a bit from the gleaming sun, Elsa added an oversized, bright pink Balenciaga button up that hardly stayed up on her lean shoulders. She also wore a pair of sporty, polarized sunglasses to shade herself from the brightness, and wore her signature blonde tresses in a sleek low bun that was damp from her dip in the refreshing water.

Fans of the blue-eyed beauty were quick to show some love for the latest glimpse at her vacation. At the time of this writing, the newest addition to Elsa’s feed has already racked up nearly 110,000 likes after just three hours of going live on Instagram. Hundreds took their admiration to the comments section as well to shower the stunner in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You are so beautiful,” one fan wrote, while another called Elsa “body goals.” A third said the model was a “goddess.”

Green seems to be Elsa’s color of choice during her trip. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the babe rocked another green bikini top yesterday during a trip to a local flea market. The barely-there number flaunted an ample amount of cleavage, and went perfectly with her floral pants to exude a serious 1970’s summer vibe — a look that drove her fans absolutely wild.