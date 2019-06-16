Emily Ratajkowski Flashes Perky Derriere In Impossibly Tiny Blue Thong Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski set Instagram on fire with her latest posts. On Sunday, the brunette bombshell broke the internet with a steamy collection of torrid bikini shots, treating her massive following to a total of three sizzling posts that sent pulses racing among her vast base of admirers.

The high-profile supermodel is currently enjoying a tropical vacation with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard. The two are joined by a tight group of friends, which includes social media personality Josh Ostrovsky, commonly known on Instagram as The Fat Jewish.

Posing from sunny Bermuda, where the cheerful band is staying at the luxurious five-star Hamilton Princess Hotel, Emily took the time to share some cheeky shots – and earned some viral attention in the process.

The new photos showed Emily soaking up the sun on a sandy beach – and even taking a quick dip in the ocean, just enough to capture a few sultry shots. Snapped as she frolicked on the beach in the shallow water, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model sent holiday vibes all over Instagram.

For her impromptu photo shoot, the dark-haired beauty donned a barely there thong bikini; one of the more daring designs from her own Inamorata SWIM collection. Boasting an intense cobalt blue color, the eye-catching two-piece beautifully flattered her statuesque figure, complimenting her alabaster skin and chestnut-brown eyes.

The stunning Vogue cover girl left very little to the imagination in the impossibly tiny bikini, flaunting her hourglass curves in an array of sultry poses. In one photo in particular, Emily gave fans an ample view of her curvy backside, turning up the heat on Instagram with her sweltering beach-babe look.

Photographed from behind as she was about to get into the water, the gorgeous supermodel put her peachy posterior on full display in the minuscule thong bikini, and sent fans wild for doing so. The enticing snap raked in a little shy of 590,000 likes in addition to 1,400 comments, which ranged from messages of admiration, to marriage proposals, to lewd remarks.

Emily looked nothing short of spectacular in her skimpy beach attire. The 28-year-old stunner showcased her killer body in the itty-bitty bikini, flashing her pert derriere and chiseled thighs with disarming nonchalance. The high-waisted bikini bottom accentuated her sculpted hips. Meanwhile, the scanty bikini top – which featured a long, dramatic string tied around the midriff a number of times – highlighted her narrow waistline, further drawing the attention toward her hourglass frame.

Emily offered her fans a frontal view of her saucy bathing suit in a separate Instagram post. As The Inquisitr reported earlier today, the pillowy-lipped model nearly busted out of the tiny triangle bikini top in a pair of photos that ended up garnering more than 1.1 million likes and over 4,500 comments from her adoring fans.

Another set of skin-baring snaps saw Emily getting down on all fours in the wet sand, in a racy pose that showed off not only a vast amount of cleavage, but also her perky rump.

Additional photos and videos shared to her Instagram Stories portrayed Emily in different sexy poses. For instance, in one picture, the busty Sports Illustrated model flaunted her buxom curves as she kneeled down in the sand on the water’s edge. Another snap showed her lying on the beach with the waves rolling in over her body.