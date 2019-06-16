Watch Paraguay Vs. Qatar Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Crucial Group B Match

Struggling Paraguay needs to take the full three points against Asian Cup holders Qatar to maintain any hope of advancement in the 2019 Copa America.

Struggling Paraguay, who had gone winless in seven matches dating back to October of 2017, finally secured a victory in a friendly against Guatemala in a friendly one week ago, per Soccerway. Now, they must build on that momentum to have any realistic hope of advancement in the 2019 Copa America, as they play in Group B — a group in which Argentina and Colombia are the clear favorites to take the top two positions. That leaves Paraguay and guest nation Qatar to battle for one of the two third-place spots that will qualify for the quarterfinals, and each will need to claim the full three points to keep that mission on track, in their match that will live stream from Rio.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group B contest on Sunday, pitting Paraguay against Qatar, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the 79,00-seat Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, June 16. In Paraguay, kickoff will take place at 3 p.m. Paraguay Time. But in Qatar, the start time will be 10 p.m. Arabia Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Monday morning, June 17, Japan Standard Time.

Qatar, who will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup, are also on a mission to improve as much and possible before that competition, Manager Felix Sanchez said Saturday, as quoted by BeIn Sports. They took a big step in that direction when they shocked Japan — the other 2019 Copa American invited team — to win the Asian Cup final in February.

“They are accustomed to being strong and competitive,” Sanchez said. “But our plan is to give the players the maximum opportunities to prepare for the World Cup in 2022.”

Paraguay will be looking to improve on their performance in last year’s special Copa America Centenario, when they earned only one point and bowed out at the group stage.

Paraguay’s Miguel Almiron plays only his second match in eight weeks. Sean M. Haffey / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Paraguay vs. Qatar Sunday 2019 Copa America Group B match, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Los Guaraníes vs. Al-Annabi Copa America match at no charge.

Loading...

In Qatar, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the match, while in Paraguay, Tigo Sports Paraguay has rights to the game.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Paraguay vs. Qatar showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, DAZN also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Paraguay vs. Qatar, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.