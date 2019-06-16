Billie Lee Speaks Out After Jax Taylor Claims She Is No Longer Part Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast, Is He Lying?

What did she share on Instagram?

Billie Lee shared a post on Instagram shortly after her Vanderpump Rules co-star, Jax Taylor, revealed she will not be appearing on the upcoming eighth season of the Bravo TV reality show.

Following Taylor’s tweet, which has yet to be confirmed by the network, Lee shared a cryptic post on her page in which she told her online audience she would remained focused on her goals after experiencing a moment of difficulty.

“I will not give up. I know success comes with consistency. I know that I will make it. Things will get better,” the message read. “No problem or challenge will stop me. Everything I deserve is coming my way.”

Lee was added to the Vanderpump Rules cast during the show’s sixth season after being hired at SUR Restaurant, where the show is based, as a hostess. Then, during Season 7, Lee caused a stir with her co-stars after she accused them of leaving her out of group events, potentially because she is transgender.

While Lee ultimately confirmed that she did not believe her co-stars were “transphobic,” her suggestion of such didn’t sit well with a number of her cast mates and led many of them to distance themselves from her. Even Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t happy with her and made it clear that none of her employees at SUR Restaurant had ever given her reason to believe they would leave anyone out of anything for being transgender.

Last week, Taylor revealed on Twitter that he and Brittany Cartwright didn’t invite Lee to their upcoming wedding but denied that their decision had anything to do with her sexuality.

“We are not friends. She’s no longer working at SUR and no longer on our show,” he claimed, according to a report from The Cheat Sheet. “I’ve spoken to her maybe [four] times personally in my life. I wish the best for her in her future.”

Although Taylor seemed to be convinced that Lee had either been fired or quit Vanderpump Rules, that hasn’t appeared to be the case in the days since his Twitter post was shared. In fact, just after his claims were made, Lee hit the red carpet with the cast, aside from Taylor and Cartwright, at the 2019 MTV Movie and TV Awards, and was spotted hanging out with cast member Raquel Leviss in Los Angeles around the same time.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.