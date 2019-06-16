Jordyn Woods Pops Out Of Tight Leather Top

Jordyn Woods has been posting a ton of racy photos on social media as of late, and this weekend was no exception.

On Sunday, she took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking an all-leather outfit, which flaunted all of the model’s curves.

In the sexy snapshot, Woods is seen sitting in a room as she strikes a sultry pose for the camera. The model wears form-fitting leather pants and a super tight black leather top with a metal zipper, which puts her ample cleavage on full display.

Jordyn has her shoulder-length hair parted to the side and styled in straight strands that graze the top of her shoulder. She also dons a full face of makeup for the snap, which includes darkened eyebrows, pink eye shadow, and thick lashes. Woods also adds pink blush and a light pink lip color to her glam look.

Jordyn accessorizes by wearing a watch on her wrist, diamond studded earrings, and adds red nail polish to complete her ensemble.

As many fans know, Woods is Kylie Jenner’s former best friend. However, their friendship took a shocking turn back in February when it was reported that Jordyn allegedly hooked up with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

The scandal created a media firestorm around Jordyn Woods, who eventually sat down with Jada Pinkett Smith to tell her side of the story and apologize on the actress’ talk show, Red Table Talk.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Woods is said to be feeling very grateful to still have a budding career following her falling out with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie. She’s feeling really thankful for everything,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Jordyn Woods by following the model on her social media accounts.