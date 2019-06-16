Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Invite Pastor Accused Of Being ‘Anti-Gay’ And ‘Transphobic’ To Wedding

Ryan Dotson is speaking out after facing controversy.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright may have opted against having Pastor Ryan Dotson act as their officiant during their wedding ceremony later this month, but they haven’t removed him from their wedding completely.

After the Vanderpump Rules couple was slammed for having someone who doesn’t “condone” the gay lifestyle marry them, Taylor and Cartwright fired Dotson as their officiant and instead invited him to attend their wedding ceremony as a guest. That said, as Dotson recently informed Page Six, he probably won’t participate in the event at all.

“They asked me to be a guest, but I probably won’t. I’m too much of a distraction,” he explained.

After BuzzFeed uncovered a number of past social media posts made by Dotson, which many deemed to be “anti-gay” and “transphobic,” fans of Vanderpump Rules flooded Taylor and Cartwright with backlash and slammed Bravo for potentially including Dotson in the upcoming season. Then, just a short time after the article was shared, both Taylor and Cartwright confirmed on their Twitter pages that they would no longer be having Dotson in their wedding.

While Dotson did admit that because of his Christian views, he cannot “condone” certain lifestyles, he is not homophobic or transphobic and has love and respect for all human life, “regardless of race, religion, nationality and sexuality.” He then said that he was “deeply saddened” that Taylor and Cartwright’s wedding has been “marred by those with an agenda.”

Earlier this month, after Taylor and Cartwright attended Pride Week in Los Angeles and shared photos of themselves supporting the LGBTQ community on social media, many fans were confused. In fact, one person said they didn’t understand why the couple would participate in the event while having a “homophobic” person marrying them. The person also said Dotson, who Cartwright has known for years, shouldn’t be gifted with the platform of a reality show appearance.

Loading...

Following the online drama, Taylor and Cartwright’s SUR Restaurant boss and Vanderpump Rules co-star, Lisa Vanderpump, released a statement in which she confirmed her “love and unwavering support” for the LGBTQ community, and said she’d reached out to Taylor and Cartwright to speak about the matter.

“They are dealing with this today. This attitude is totally not acceptable to them and changes are forthcoming,” she vowed in a statement to BuzzFeed.

Vanderpump Rules Season 8 is currently in production and expected to air on Bravo TV sometime later this year.