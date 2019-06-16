Samantha Markle, Estranged From Her Daughter, Criticizes Duchess Meghan’s Parenting Ability

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha has been a regular critic of the Duchess of Sussex and the way she carries herself. But now that Duchess Meghan has given birth to Archie Harrison, now Samantha Markle is questioning the duchess’s ability to parent.

Cheat Sheet says that Samantha Markle believes that Duchess Meghan won’t be a good mother, and will likely hire nannies to care for her son. In an interview before the baby was born, Samantha Markle said that her sister will likely have a nanny for every room in Frogmore Cottage, casting doubt on the Duchess of Sussex’s ability to care for her own child.

“I’m pretty sure that her threshold for stress could be quite low in the beginning. How many rooms in Frogmore? I can see them all being filled up with nannies.”

But Cheat Sheet says that Samantha might want to rethink criticizing anyone for their parenting style as she is estranged from her three children. One of her daughters, Noelle Rasmussen, has taken her aunt Meghan’s side in the family feud, saying that her mother is jealous of the Duchess of Sussex, her lifestyle, her notoriety in becoming a member of the royal family, and her wealth.

Has Samantha Markle Ever Apologized to Meghan Markle? https://t.co/7hoEpwRu9v — The Reports (@TheReports1) June 16, 2019

Rasmussen, 19, who lives with her grandmother, Roslyn Markle, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, has publicly shared unflattering views of her mother, and what she thinks Samantha Markle is trying to accomplish with her relentless criticism.

“When (Meghan) started dating Prince Harry, (Samantha Markle) got an interest in Meghan which she had never had before. She hasn’t liked Meghan since essentially she was born. She’s told me stories about how she didn’t want her around and how she never asked for Meghan.”

She continued saying that her mother has “abusive tendencies” and was physically violent when she was younger, adding that she shouldn’t be a mother.

Loading...

But friends of Meghan Markle spoke to Closer Weekly, saying that Samantha Markle is wrong, and Duchess Meghan will be a hands-on parent. The duchess’s close friend, Janina Gavankar, says in talking to the new mom, she will be a great mom, the same way she would have been if she hadn’t married into the royal family.

Makeup artist Daniel Martin says that Duchess Meghan will raise Archie “clean and green.”

“She loves to cook, eating organic whenever she can. I totally see her making her own baby food.”

Both Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are said to be the first ones to interact with the children in the family, and both looked forward to being parents.