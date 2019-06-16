Maren Morris Flaunts Insane Side Boob In Sparkly Pink Bodysuit & Sequined Booty Shorts

Maren Morris knows how to rock out like the best of them.

As fans of the popular singer know, Maren traveled to Manchester, Tennessee this past weekend to perform at the Bonnaroo Music And Arts Festival. Photos published by The Daily Mail show Morris rocking out in one of the sexiest outfits that she’s ever worn. In the images on the site, Morris belts out a tune on stage and appears to be having a blast while doing so.

The 29-year-old stands front and center on the stage of the fest, showing off her flawless figure in a sexy pink body suit that fits her like a glove. The skintight suit is lined with silver sequins and from certain angles, fans are treated to a major glimpse of side boob in the NSFW ensemble. She pairs the hot little number with a pair of insanely short silver booty shorts that showcase her toned and tanned stems.

Underneath the pants, Maren sports a pair of fishnet leggings. The stunner wears her long, blonde-dyed locks down and straight with a few streaks of pink on her hair. Of course, Morris also rocks a face full of gorgeous makeup that comes complete with eyeliner, eyeshadow, mascara, and light pink lipgloss. She accessorizes the look with a silver necklace and bracelet along with a nose ring.

.@MarenMorris has fully embraced being a headliner, and she showed it at Bonnaroo Saturday. https://t.co/UmXiFOSIET — Tennessean (@Tennessean) June 16, 2019

The country superstar was one of the headliners at the wildly popular music festival and according to The Tennessean, she let the audience know just how much she enjoys performing on stage at the show. Not only did the singer express how much she loves performing at this fest, especially since everyone is usually so warm and welcoming, she also called herself a fan of the fest.

“I’ve been here a few times, but it’s been a few years. So I feel like I’m coming home. I just love how happy everyone is when they’re at this festival. No judging. It’s like, ‘Be you, and go see your favorite artists.’ I get to be a fan at these things, too…Who saw (Childish) Gambino last night? That was just next level. Otherworldly.”

The performance comes on the heels of another one of Maren’s NSFW photo shoots. As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Morris took to her Instagram account to tease some photos from an upcoming photo shoot she had done with Playboy magazine. In one of the snapshots posted to her account, Morris sits on a chair, rocking a pair of red pants and no shirt. The singer completed her look with a cowboy hat and since the post went live on her account, it earned her a ton of attention with over 1,000 comments.

According to the 29-year-old, the official photos come out next week.