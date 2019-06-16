Jenelle Evans Responds After Husband David Eason Is Named On ID Channel’s Top 5 List Of Frightening Fathers

Jenelle Evans is furious.

Jenelle Evans is fuming after learning her husband, David Eason, has been named as one of ID Channel’s Top 5 “Frightening Fathers.”

After the network made the announcement on their social media pages, revealing that the former Teen Mom 2 star had been ranked among murderers and a rapist, Evans, who shares daughter two-year-old Ensley with the controversial dad, took to her Facebook page to defend Eason and his parenting.

“This channel is false and bunch of BS,” she wrote, according to a June 14 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup. “You put my husband on the most frightening list when he was PROTECTING HIS CHILD FROM BEING BITTEN BY A DOG IN THE FACE.”

According to the report, Eason made the list after killing his family’s pet, a French bulldog named Nugget, after the animal nipped at his daughter Ensley’s face. However, after sharing a video on Instagram after the incident — that showed the alleged nipping and Ensley’s injury, which was nothing more than a red blotch with no broken skin — fans were irate.

Also irate were advertisers of Teen Mom 2, many of whom pulled their ads from airing during the franchise’s new episodes.

Although Eason is currently banned from seeing his son Kaden and unable to see his other two children outside of a supervised visitation center, Evans believes his title as one of the most “frightening fathers” is unwarranted and “ridiculous.”

“You base my husband being dangerous off of protecting his children? I’ve been through the ringer in life but one thing David has done for my family is being a GREAT FATHER. He is the best anyone can ask for,” Evans alleged.

Evans also told her fans and followers that Eason’s children “adore him” before claiming his Father’s Day had been ruined before it even began.

Following Eason’s killing of Nugget, Child Protective Services removed his and Evans’ children from their home and launched an investigation against him. A short time later, MTV chose to fire Evans from Teen Mom 2.

As fans of the franchise will recall, Eason was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in February of last year after he went on a hateful rant against the LGBTQ community on his now-deleted Twitter page — he also defended his right to bear arms after the Parkland school shooting. Evans married Eason in September 2017.

Teen Mom 2 will return to MTV for a tenth season later this year or early next year.