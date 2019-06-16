Trump Launches Twitter Tantrum Against Polls Showing Him Losing, Says He Might Not Leave Office After 8 Years

Donald Trump is raising alarms after making yet another suggestion that he could stay in office beyond two terms, a violation of the U.S. Constitution.

Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to complain about polls that have shown him losing in a series of key battleground states, and even some traditionally deep-red states in 2020. Trump had already blasted the polling as fake, and on Sunday, took that a step further to claim that Americans would actually want him to remain in office beyond his second term.

“A poll should be done on which is the more dishonest and deceitful newspaper, the Failing New York Times or the Amazon (lobbyist) Washington Post! They are both a disgrace to our Country, the Enemy of the People, but I just can’t seem to figure out which is worse?,” he wrote on Twitter, adding, “The good news is that at the end of 6 years, after America has been made GREAT again and I leave the beautiful White House (do you think the people would demand that I stay longer? KEEP AMERICA GREAT).”

The tweet gained some viral interest for suggesting that he could follow in the footsteps of world dictators who do not abide by term limits and have no care for the peaceful transition of power. Trump has floated the idea several times in the past, always arising passionate responses from his critics who say the rhetoric is dangerous.

Trump’s tweets also continued another strange line of attack for the president, who first slammed reports of internal campaign polling showing him losing in key states as fake.

“They were fake polls that were released by somebody that is — it’s ridiculous,” Trump told reporters on Wednesday, via Think Progress. “No, we are winning in every single state that we’ve polled.”

But ABC News then published the polls that Trump had claimed were fake, and they were just as bad as the initial reports had claimed. The polls showed that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was beating Trump by a full 16 points in Pennsylvania and 10 points in Wisconsin, two states that Trump had flipped from blue to red when he won the 2016 election. Biden was also ahead of Trump in the key state of Florida and just two points behind him in normally deep red Texas. Other polls have shown similar numbers, with Trump losing to the majority of Democratic frontrunners, Joe Biden in particular.