Kailyn Lowry Disses Lauren Comeau For Using ‘Teen Mom 2’ Platform To Make Money: ‘It’s Really Irritating’

Lauren Comeau didn't want anything to do with 'Teen Mom 2,' at first.

Kailyn Lowry took aim at Lauren Comeau during a recent episode of her podcast series, Coffee Convos.

According to a June 14 report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Comeau, who is currently dating Lowry’s former husband Javi Marroquin, is cashing in on her new role on Teen Mom 2 after previously claiming she wanted nothing to do with the show.

As the outlet explained, Comeau has been making money with lucrative social media deals after agreeing to film alongside Marroquin.

“I hope she loves the check from the platform we’ve given her!” Lowry said of Comeau. “It’s really irritating to see. I’ve said it before, I don’t think she needs to be part of the show.”

Lowry then said that she became extremely upset at Comeau after seeing that she had used her young son, Lincoln, who she shares with Marroquin, to promote one of the ads. As Lowry explained, she messaged Comeau immediately and demanded she refrain from including Lincoln in any of her ads.

While Lowry uses her children in her own ads, she explained that she had deals specifically set up for them.

“So [she’s] sure as s**t not going to turn around and do a $200 post and use my kid for free. That’s not the way this works,” Lowry said.

Lindsie Chrisley, who co-hosts Coffee Convos, agreed with Lowry’s sentiments and said that if Comeau was truly against appearing on the show in the first place, it doesn’t make sense that she is now pushing out ads “every day” on Instagram.

“Don’t act like you don’t like the [Teen Mom] platform, but then you’re using it,” Chrisley added. “It’s one or the other. You either like it or you don’t. If you don’t like it, that’s great, but stop trying to build yourself as a blogger on Instagram.”

Marroquin and Comeau first began dating in summer 2017 and reconciled their relationship in early 2018 after Marroquin split from ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus, who is also featured on Teen Mom 2. Then, at the end of last year, Marroquin and Comeau welcomed their first child together, son Eli Joseph.

Although Lowry has feuded frequently with the love interests of Marroquin, her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera and his wife, Vee Torres, has been extremely strong in recent years and months ago, when Rivera and Torres tied the knot, Lowry was in attendance.

The cast of Teen Mom 2 is currently in production for its upcoming 10th season.