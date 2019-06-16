Courteney Cox Poses For 55th Birthday Selfie With Real-Life ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow

The 'Friends' alums reunited for a sweet birthday snap.

Courteney Cox celebrated her 55th birthday with her very best friends. The former Friends star – who played Monica Geller for 10 seasons on the 1990s NBC hit – reunited with her real-life pals/longtime co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow from some birthday fun. From 1994 to 2004, Aniston played Rachel Green and Kudrow played Phoebe Buffay on the Emmy-winning sitcom, and the women have stayed real-life best friends for more than 20 years.

In the new photo, the famous trio is huddling together as they smile at the camera. In a sweet caption, Cox wrote that she is “lucky” to celebrate her birthday with her two friends 15 years after the last episode of the NBC comedy aired. While Jennifer Aniston is not on Instagram, Lisa Kudrow posted to the comments section to write, “LOVE you girls! Happy happy Court.”

Other stars, including Selma Blair, Ron Thomas, and Poppy Delevingne also commented on the snap to wish Courteney Cox happy birthday. Others, like Vanderpump Rules star Brittany Cartwright chimed in to say the female Friends stars are “Friendship goals.”

“OMG I CAN’T BREATHE,” wrote actress Maxene Magalona-Mannaquil of the beloved trio.

Other fans couldn’t believe how young the three stars look nearly 25 years after Friends made its debut on NBC and made them all household names.

“How do they all look so good still?” one Instagram fan asked of the 50-something actresses.

You can see Courtney Cox’s 55th birthday photo with Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow below.

Loading...

Courteney Cox’s chummy photo comes just one week after pal Jennifer Aniston sparked buzz of a Friends reunion during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Aniston told DeGeneres she and her former co-stars “would do it” if asked to star in a reunion movie or TV special.

“The girls would do it, and the boys would do it, I’m sure,” Aniston said of a Friends reunion, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

Jennifer Aniston later admitted to Entertainment Tonight that no reunion is set to take place and that she only said “yes” to Ellen’s reunion question because “no” was getting her nowhere— the question is still always asked no matter what she says.

Aniston also revealed that her while Friends co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc have not actually been contacted about doing a revival of the hit NBC comedy, she still believes that “anything could happen,” and she advised Friends fans to “stay excited” about the reunion idea.