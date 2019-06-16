Could ‘Real Housewives Of Miami’ Return? Lisa Hochstein Responds To Potential Reboot

The ladies are still 'like sisters.'

Is there still hope for a Real Housewives of Miami reboot?

Six years after the series was canceled after just three seasons, the women of the show have remained close and at times, rumors have suggested they could return to Bravo TV for a fourth season.

“Who wouldn’t be interested in a [Real Housewives of Miami] reboot?” cast member Lisa Hochstein asked Page Six at an event last week.

According to Hochstein, who was brought to the show for its second season, she and her co-stars, including Alexia Echeverria, Marysol Patton, and Adriana de Moura have “all have remained super close like sisters.” In fact, just weeks ago, the women were on hand to support Patton after the tragic loss of her beloved mother, Elsa Patton, who was a fan favorite on The Real Housewives of Miami for years.

Several cast members of the show were also spotted together at a Juvederm Beauty dinner hosted by Haute Living at the Residences by Armani Casa in Miami last week. As Page Six explained, Hochstein was seen mingling with de Moura, Echeverria, and Karent Sierra, at the event, where they were allegedly “trying to get back in the limelight,” according to an insider.

During the event, the ladies were chatting about Hochstein and the mega yacht she shares with her plastic surgeon husband, Lenny Hochstein, and suggesting she take them out on the boat. They also were supposedly heard suggesting that doing extravagant things would be a great way to get the attention of Real Housewives exec Andy Cohen.

Hochstein was “half kidding and half dead serious,” a source said, adding that the woman’s time together likely “brought the memories back.”

The Real Housewives of Miami aired from 2011 to 2013. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that Cohen officially confirmed the series had been canceled and would not be returning to Bravo TV for a fourth season.

Loading...

According to a 2016 report from Radar Online, Cohen said at Live Talks L.A. that the Real Housewives of Miami “didn’t work out.”

He also addressed the end of the series in his book, Superficial: More Adventures From The Andy Cohen Diaries.

“I knew the first question was going to be when is Real Housewives of Miami coming back and I said, ‘Never say never,'” he wrote. “But I could see from the women’s faces that they didn’t believe me and then I kind of didn’t believe me, but I was getting nostalgic for them.”

Following the debut of The Real Housewives of Miami in 2011, Patton and her mom were given their own web series, Havana Elsa.