Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Lounges In Black Bikini On Italian Vacation

Victoria’s Secret model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is known for her perfectly pouted lips and enviable physique. She’s graced many magazine covers and starred in many campaigns, as well as become a staple on the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway. For her various gigs, she’s had the opportunity to travel to different destinations around the world. However, travelling for work is still work — and sometimes even models need to take a break from it all.

That’s exactly what Rosie has been doing lately. A few days ago, she shared a selection of shots of herself on an airplane on Instagram, en route to her destination. She followed that up with photographs taken once she reached her first vacation spot — Ischia, Italy. She’s shared pictures of her delicious Italian food, her accessories on the beach, her adorable family, and of course, her swimwear.

Rosie seems to be travelling around Italy, and in her latest stop, Capri, she took a shot of herself in a tiny black bikini while out on a small boat. The scenery is absolutely breathtaking, with rock formations in the distance and nothing but miles and miles of clear blue ocean around her. The shot definitely looks different than the posed ones she often takes for brands. Her hair is tucked up in a messy bun and she’s just casually lounging at the front of the boat.

She still looks absolutely stunning, though. The black bikini she’s wearing is definitely one made for more active adventures. We’re not sure exactly how involved Rosie is in steering the boat, but being in the middle of the ocean may not be the best place for a skimpy string bikini that can’t get damp. Instead, she’s opted for a sport two-piece with thicker straps and a bit more coverage. You can still see her toned physique, though, and her mile-long legs.

Loading...

As fans of the supermodel may know, Rosie has been with action superstar Jason Statham for nearly a decade now, and they’ve been engaged for about three and a half years — Jason popped the question in 2016. The duo also have a son together, who Rosie shares pictures of occasionally. Given the shot she shared of Jason and their son, the Italian vacation she’s capturing on Instagram seems like a family getaway.

Rosie and Jason both have busy schedules with their respective careers, and it’s likely tough to find a vacation time that works for the whole family — so it seems they’re making the best of the opportunity.