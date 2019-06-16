Rita Ora Slips Out Of Her Coat, Flaunts Deep Cleavage In Sultry Instagram Pic

Rita Ora is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram update. On Sunday morning, the gorgeous singer treated her massive following to a very revealing photo, one that put some of her best assets on display.

In the snapshot in question, the 28-year-old stunner is wearing nothing but a black velvet coat. Yet, the stylish garment barely covers much at all, as Rita has let it slide off of her sculpted shoulders in a coquettish gesture.

Snapped in a dark-toned room, one furnished in a rustic style, the photo conveys a deeply seductive atmosphere – one that is so intense it almost becomes palpable. Photographed sitting on a white stool chair, the blonde bombshell sultrily slips out of her black coat, emerging from her dim, shadowy surroundings as the luminous focal point of the shot.

Not one to play coy in front of the camera, Rita shows some serious skin in the sensual photo. The Kosovo-born beauty bares her chiseled shoulders and slender arms, exposing a great expanse of tanned, glowing skin. Three strands of glittery, gold necklaces wrapped tightly around her supple neck draw the eye toward her décolletage, richly adorned with flashy jewelry. A sparkling pendant and a drop-down chain lead the gaze further down toward her shapely bust, in a provocative display.

Needless to say, Rita sent temperatures soaring with her sizzling boudoir photo. Channeling her inner seductress, the British singer flaunted her deep cleavage in the skin-baring shot – and stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram.

The “Let You Love Me” songstress went full glam for the scorching photo shoot. She wore a face full of makeup, which included a masterfully applied smoky eye, a bronzed glow, a tinge of blush, and glossy pink lipstick.

Equally noticeable was her choice of hairstyle, as Rita left behind her usual playful curls in favor of a sleek, elegant look. At the same time, she changed her hair color, adding some honey-caramel accents to her platinum-blond tresses.

The glamorous singer rocked the straight hair look. She let her golden locks frame her gorgeous face, which made her beautiful features pop. She added a splash of color with flawlessly manicured red nails and turned the glam up by sporting a dazzling collection of chunky gold rings on her fingers.

The “Only Want You” singer smoldered in the steamy pic. Flashing a beaming smile, she raised one hand to her mouth, taking her fingers to her glistening lips in a gesture that made it seem like she was about to bite her fingernails. The pose conveyed a sense of restless excitement – perfectly understandable since today is a very special day for Rita.

As she noted in the photo caption, the multi-talented artist will be performing at Soccer Aid for Unicef later today. Recently named a UNICEF UK Ambassador, Rita will be delighting the crowd assembled at Chelsea FC’s Stamford Bridge Stadium in London with an exclusive live half-time show in honor of the charitable event.

As expected, her photo didn’t go unnoticed by her nearly 15 million Instagram followers, causing quite a stir among her vast base of admirers. The snapshot garnered more than 218,000 likes in addition to 1,150 comments.

“oh my god,” wrote one fan, adding a fire emoji for emphasis.

“Wow literally wow,” penned another, also making use of a fire emoji to express their admiration for Rita’s smoking-hot look.

“OMG YOU’RE SO BEAUTIFUL. have fun there!!” said a third Instagram user, ending their message with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Oh my lord,” read a fourth comment, trailed by a sparkling-heart emoji and a heart-eyes emoji.