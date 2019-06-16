Baby Archie Featured In Post Wishing Prince Harry Happy Father’s Day on Instagram

In honor of Father’s Day, Duchess Meghan wished Prince Harry a “special first” with a sweet photo of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor on the official Sussex Instagram account.

The new dad is celebrating his first year as a father to his sweet baby boy with Meghan Markle, and a cuddly photo of Archie’s little hand embracing the prince’s finger warmed the hearts of many royal watchers first thing Father’s Day morning, says People Magazine.

Like the Instagram photo posted on the Sussex account for Mother’s Day, this new picture only shows the Duke of Sussex’s hand and Archie Harrison’s face, from his nose to the top of his peach-fuzzed head.

This new photo is the first time that the royal baby’s face has been seen since the photos were shared shortly after his birth, says The Daily Beast — Archie Harrison did not attend the Trooping the Colour parade with his parents on June 9.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor’s christening is to be held in July at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry was christened in 1984, and where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were married last year, in a lavish ceremony attended by members of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Harry is celebrating his first #FathersDay and shared a new photo of son Archie on the Sussex @instagram account. A very proud dad. pic.twitter.com/zihxZmLCss — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 16, 2019

While Duchess Meghan is happily celebrating Father’s Day with Prince Harry, the occasion may be somewhat bittersweet, as she is still estranged from her own father, Thomas Markle, says The Inquisitr. Thomas Markle has continued to send the Duke and Duchess of Sussex messages — some nice and some nasty — through the media.

Just before Archie Harrison was born, Thomas Markle sent Duchess Meghan a message, saying that he thought that she would be a great mother, saying she will certainly be an “amazing, loving, totally devoted modern mum.”

Queen will 'miss the christening' of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archiehttps://t.co/5M3MXjR4jZ pic.twitter.com/mUeR2yNkbQ — The Scottish Sun (@ScottishSun) June 16, 2019

Loading...

Friends of Thomas Markle say that the father of three has not given up on the idea of reconciliation with Duchess Meghan, his youngest child.

“This is so bittersweet for him. The thought of not being able to hold the baby or be there is torturing him. He’s finding it difficult to know what to do. Should he reach out to Meghan, or sit tight in the hope she reaches out to him?”

The same friend shared that Thomas Markle is proud of his daughter Meghan, and pleased to see that she wanted to keep the details of her baby’s birth private, bucking the Buckingham Palace tradition.