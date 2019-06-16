‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jordan Worries About Ryan And Her Finances

Why would Jordan be so concerned for Ryan Chamberlain?

Police Commissioner Jordan Ashford’s life was saved by a serial killer, and on Monday’s General Hospital, she will be a bit concerned about his health after the surgery. She is laid up for a while during her recovery. So is Ryan. The last thing she heard was that he was in a coma. Jordan is worried that he may not come out of it because of her.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps indicates that Jordan will inquire about Ryan when Finn comes in to check on her progress. Ryan is doing just fine, other than being furious that his kidney was stolen from him without his consent. However, she is worried that he could die and it would be because of her. Finn will likely make sure that she knows he is doing just fine.

Finn went to see Ryan last week when he was transferred to Pentonville. After he figured out what had happened to him, Ryan warned Finn that he and the others who were involved in the scheme to steal his kidney were going to pay. That means he may not be done with Port Charles just yet.

According to the print version of Soap Opera Digest, actress Briana Nicole Henry gives her insights into her character’s thinking about this situation with Ryan Chamberlain. She said that Jordan is starting to feel a bit guilty and that she wants him to pay for his crimes in prison, but she doesn’t want him to die from giving her his kidney. That is certainly not going to happen. If Ryan does die eventually, it will not be because of the surgery.

Ryan wakes up in his new home today, West Coast. And it's not exactly what he was expecting.

A tense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @thejonlindstrom pic.twitter.com/b19TxvOY31 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 12, 2019

Jordan not only has her concerns for Ryan to worry about, but she also has mounting bills from her kidney surgery. On Friday’s General Hospital, she was fretting about them. Curtis tried to distract her from worrying about them, but he is also concerned.

Loading...

There is one thing that fans have noted about the growing hospital bills. When Drew found out that he was the cause of Jordan’s accident, he told them that he would pay Jordan’s hospital bills. Maybe Jordan and Curtis figure that Drew is going through enough right now and they don’t want to bring it up. More spoilers tease that Curtis will soon be working for Valentin again. Maybe he will make him an offer he can’t refuse to help pay the bills.

In the meantime, Jordan will be temporarily replaced as police commissioner by Mac Scorpio as she continues her recovery. Will she eventually go back to her job? It’s likely, but you just never know. Things change quite frequently in Port Charles.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.