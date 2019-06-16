‘Maxim’ Model Lydia Farley Shows Off Gym-Honed Physique In A White Crochet Bikini

Instagram model Lydia Farley, who shot to fame after being featured in Maxim magazine, recently took to her page and sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

The model posted a series of racy snapshots wherein she could be seen wearing a white crochet bikini.

In the first picture, the model could be seen leaning against a rock while lifting her bikini top up to expose her enviable abs. In another one, she posed while lying on the beach and tugged at her bikini bottoms to reveal her taut stomach as well as her tattoo.

To pose for the picture, Lydia let her brunette tresses down, wore minimal makeup, and accessorized with a selection of silver rings and stud earrings.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at Byron Bay in New South Wales, Australia, while in the caption, Lydia informed her fans that the risque swimsuit was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models.

Within half a day of going live, the picture racked up almost 19,000 likes and about 800 comments which shows that the model is, indeed, immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

“You are absolutely gorgeous,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “You are an irresistibly-beautiful and perfect woman. Your beauty shines like the sun. In both the photos, you look so amazing and heavenly,” another ardent admirer commented on the snap.

Other fans, per usual, showered the model with various complimentary phrases, including “true goddess,” “the sexiest woman alive,” “the most beautiful woman on Instagram,” “you are a supermodel,” and “breathtakingly beautiful,” among others.

Prior to posting said snap, Lydia wowed her fans by posting yet another bikini picture wherein she could be seen in a blue crochet bikini top which she teamed with a pair of skimpy black thong-style bikini bottoms. The top allowed the model to flash major sideboob — a move that set pulses racing. The model posed for the picture while leaning on a tree next to a river, while she naughtily pulled one side of her bikini bottoms down to stay true to her sexy and seductive style.

As of this writing, the picture has accrued more than 25,000 likes and close to a thousand comments wherein fans drooled over her hotness and praised her for her sexiness.

Loading...

According to an article by Maxim, Lydia is a life loving girl who has a great passion for fitness and making memories. The article added that she is someone who is always willing to take risks for whatever she believes in. When asked about a secret talent, Lydia revealed the following.