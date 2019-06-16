O.J. Simpson Trolled For Father’s Day Twitter Post As He Thanks His ‘Followers’ 25 Years After Murders

The former football star is being trolled for a bizarre Father's Day message.

O.J. Simpson is quickly gaining followers on Twitter. The 71-year-old former football star and convicted felon shocked the world when he made his debut on Twitter exactly 25 years after the murders of his ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ronald Goldman.

In his second Twitter post video post over the weekend, Simpson called out those who have been able to say whatever they want about him with “no accountability.” The former NFL great vowed to “set the record straight” on the social media platform and teased future talk about sports, fantasy football, and politics, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

But in the most bizarre part of his message, Simpson, a father of five, also wished fellow fathers a “Happy Father’s Day” and gave a thank you shout-out out to his new “followers.” In just 24 hours, Simpson’s still-unverified Twitter account has amassed more than 450,000 followers.

It’s no surprise that O.J. Simpson’s new Twitter posts are being brutally trolled, and the social media site heavily criticized for even allowing the controversial sports figure to create an account. O.J.’s Twitter page has yet to boast the blue “verified” checkmark, but it appears to be legit as the only two posts have been videos featuring the fallen football star.

“It should be a law. If you’ve killed two people you cannot have a Twitter account,” tweeted one commenter.

Others wrote that Simpson is already “killing” it on the social media site with hundreds of thousands of followers. Others noted the “last” time Simpson had followers was during his televised white Bronco chase in June 1994, when a caravan of L.A. police cars followed him to his home amid his alleged plans to flee to Mexico two days after the murders.

Holy smoke! Almost 290k followers gained in the first day since taking a stab at joining twitter… man @TheRealOJ32 is killing it as usual! pic.twitter.com/mklI3Eswul — Jace Hall (@JaceHall) June 15, 2019

Wow, OJ already has a lot of followers! pic.twitter.com/Xum34LEhCk — Mike Scollins (@mikescollins) June 15, 2019

Never forget that OJ Simpson’s first real followers were the guys in the LAPD cars — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 16, 2019

O.J.’s Father’s Day message also left some Twitter users ready to fire back with sarcastic retorts.

“Thanks, OJ, good to hear from you again! I’m getting my dad a new pair of gloves for Father’s Day, I heard you might know where to find some good ones,” tweeted one follower.

Others pondered how Ron Goldman’s father must feel about O.J.’s video greeting 25 years after the murder of his son.

Can you imagine how Fred Goldman feels about OJ on Twitter wishing everyone a happy Father’s day? — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 16, 2019

And OJ just said Happy Father’s Day at the end of his most recent video tweet. You know who hasn’t had a happy #FathersDay for 25 years? Fred Goldman. — Marco Monteiro (@MMonteiro90) June 16, 2019

While O.J. Simpson was acquitted in the 1995 double murder trial of Nicole Brown and Ronald Goldman, he served nine years in a Nevada prison for a 2009 robbery-kidnapping conviction after he was charged for trying to steal back his own sports memorabilia. Simpson was released from jail in 2017 and has been living a quiet life in Las Vegas ever since, so the Twitter-verse was stunned when he popped up on the social media platform on the same weekend as the 25th anniversary of the murders and O.J.’s own infamous Bronco police chase.

O.J. Simpson’s surprising new social media presence comes just days after he was interviewed by The Associated Press. In the interview, Simpson revealed that he is now living a happy life in Las Vegas and vowed to “never revisit” the horrific day of his ex-wife’s murder ever again.

“My family and I have moved on to what we call the ‘no negative zone.’ We focus on the positives,” Simpson said.

You can see O.J. Simpson’s controversial new Twitter message below.