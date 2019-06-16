‘Maxim’ Model Rachell Vallori Flaunts Insane Model Figure In Lace Panties And Tank Top

Cuban model Rachell Vallori — who is best known for being featured in Maxim magazine – knows the art of driving her fans crazy through her skin-baring photos on Instagram.

Following her picture-posting routine, the model recently took to her page and shared a new picture collage – one that instantly sent temperatures soaring.

In the snap, the model is featured wearing pink lace underwear which allowed her to flaunt her enviable legs. That’s not all, but the model paired her panties with a white low-cut tank top which she deliberately pulled down to expose her cleavage – a move that sent a wave of excitement among her ardent admirers.

Wearing little to no makeup and letting her slightly-damp brunette tresses down, the model pulled off a very natural and sexy look which fans immediately fell in love with.

Within a few hours of posting, the picture amassed more than 6,300 likes and 130 comments wherein fans and followers, per usual, showered the model with various compliments. Admiring her picture, one fan commented that he finds the model “absolutely flawless,” while another fan opined that Rachell looks incredibly beautiful in the snap. A third fan one told her that her legs are simply amazing and that she has all the qualities of being a top model.

Other fans used words and phrases like “simply stunning,” “too hot,” “goddess,” “you are perfect,” and “so freaking sexy and alluring,” among others.

Before posting the said picture, the 27-year-old stunner treated her fans to a beautiful snap wherein she could be seen leaning against the railing of a bridge, wearing a pair of skin-tight white pants which she teamed with a stylish printed crop top through which she showed off her beautiful décolletage and taut stomach. The model flashed a beautiful smile and looked away from the camera to pose for the picture.

As of this writing, the snap – which was captured in Los Angeles – garnered almost 3,000 likes and several comments wherein fans praised the model for her sense of style and her smile. This proves that Rachell doesn’t necessarily need to show off skin in order to gain her fans’ attention and admiration.

Rachel was born and raised in Cuba. She started modeling at the age of 15 and later moved to the United Stated. In an interview with Hardwood and Hollywood, Rachell was asked about what inspired her to join the fashion industry. In response, the model said the following.