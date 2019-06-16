Kim And Kourtney Kardashian Throw Lavish Joint Birthday Party For Their Daughters

Everyone knows that the Kardashians throw some of the biggest parties in the entire country, including their kids’ birthday bashes!

This time, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian joined forces to plan a joint b-day party for their eldest daughters — Kim and Kanye West’s daughter North, who is turning six, and Kourt and Scott Disick’s daughter Penelope, who is going to turn seven next month — over the weekend. The two dotting mothers put together a Candyland-themed bash, and the event was every little kid’s dream.

They both took to their Instagram stories to share some behind-the-scenes videos and photos with their millions of followers, and they shocked everyone once again with their level of attention to detail when it comes to parties. As reported by The Daily Mail, the gathering took place at Kim and Kanye’s $60 million Bel Air mansion, with their backyard filled with the most colorful decorations and activities to keep the children entertained — including a Lollipop Wood replica and a bouncy castle.

There was, of course, plenty of candy in all shapes and forms, and they even had a Mr. Softee ice-cream truck to keep everyone cooler under the warm Californian sun. Kim, who is known for following a very strict diet and workout plan, allowed herself a treat this time, sharing a video of the iconic ice-cream truck in which she can be heard saying, “Mr. Softee is here! Mine already melted. But, I’m in heaven.”

Kourtney also showcased some of the highlights of the party on her Insta stories, including the two massive birthday cakes they had made for the girls, which featured five colorful layers and hidden candy inside. The 40-year-old shared a video of someone cutting open the cake while everyone around sounded genuinely impressed at seeing the candy cascade from inside the huge cakes.

She also posted a funny clip of two of her pals, Larsa Pippen and Melissa Kolker, putting on some great dance moves, which she jokingly captioned, “Too much candy.” The Poosh founder then shared a photo of the birthday girls, who were adorably dressed in super colorful candy-themed outfits that managed to upstage their idol Jojo Siwa’s usual extravagant ensembles.

Also in attendance were proud daddy Scott and his girlfriend Sofia Richie, aunt Khloe Kardashian, and While little Northie turned six on June 15, Penelope is still to turn seven on July 8. However, this is not the first time the cousins share a joint birthday party. According to People magazine, the two girls have been celebrating their b-days together for a few years now, with themes ranging from unicorns to mermaids and even the movie Moana.