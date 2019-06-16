Watch Team USA Vs. Chile FIFA Women’s World Cup Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, USA Looks To Remain Dominant

Team USA faces another likely overmatched opponent in the Chile national women's team, when they play their second FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup match in Paris.

After a crushing 13-0 defeat of Thailand, as The Inquisitr reported, Team USA appears likely to continue its dominance of the FIFA Women’s World Cup when they take on Chile. This is a team that only recently went two entire years in 2015 and 2016 without scheduling a single match. In the last three years, the USA team has played 47 matches, while Chile has played 32.

As if that disparity wasn’t enough, Team USA is the defending FIFA Women’s World Cup champions — and have won three of the seven World Cup tournaments played before 2019. Chile is making their World Cup debut. Chile has not won a match since September of last year and has lost seven of their last 10, per Soccerway. Team USA has not lost since July of 2017, and have now won seven in a row, and are all but certain to make it eight in the game that will live stream from Paris.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Team USA vs. Chile FIFA Women’s World Cup Group F match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central European Time at the 48,000-seat Parc des Princes in Paris, France, on Sunday, June 16. In Chile, that start time will come at 12 p.m. Chile Standard Time.

In the United States, kickoff is scheduled for 12 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9 a.m. Pacific. In India, the live stream gets underway at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday evening.

If Chile somehow manages to defeat, or even draw against the Americans, the result would rank as the greatest upset in the history of the Women’s World Cup. But La Roja Femenina does have a not-so-secret weapon in their six-foot-tall goalkeeper Christiane Endler, who plays her club football for the women’s Paris Saint-Germain squad. She will also be playing in Paris when her team faces Team USA — though Parc des Princes is home to the French champion PSG men’s squad, with the women playing in a stadium across town. Endler is considered one of the world’s best keepers in the women’s game, as CNN reports.

Nonetheless, she will need better support from her defenders, after conceding twice to Sweden in their opener — and facing the scoring machine that is Team USA. The Americans have scored 36 without allowing a single goal in their last six matches, per NBC Sports, and have now scored a record 125 in World Cup games.

To watch a live stream of the Team USA Vs. Chile Women’s World Cup Group F Matchday 2 clash, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To view the match free without a cable subscription, fans may sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of these services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, allowing fans to watch the Team USA Vs. Chile contest — and all Women’s World Cup matches during that week-long period — streamed live at no charge.

In Chile, ChileVision has rights to stream the match. In Brazil, SportTV Play will provide a live stream, and in the Caribbean islands, DirectTV Caribbean will provide the live stream.

In the U.K., a live stream of the Team USA Vs. Chile 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup Group F game will be carried by the BBC and may be accessed, inside the U.K. only, with the BBC iPlayer. In North Africa and the Middle East, BeIn Connect has the live stream.

For a complete list of live streaming sources for Team USA Vs. Chile in countries around the globe, check out Live Soccer TV.